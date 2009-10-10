Slide Show: Friday Night Storm Damage



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com



A viewer sent us this picture from storm damage Friday night in Jasper, Tenn. If you have any storm damage pictures, email them to newstips@wrcbtv.com. You might see them on the air or on WRCBtv.com