Boyd Buchanan Trumps South Pittsburg in Friday Night Football

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Rain was the theme in Friday night's game between South Pittsburg and Boyd Buchanan. The start of the game was delayed more than two hours.

Once the game finally started, it was South Pittsburg who made the first move. Andrew Tallent gets ready to punt it away for the Buccaneers, but it's blocked by South Pittsburg. Karrell Garrett would take the ball 31 yards to the house to make it 6-0 Pirates.

Later in the game, Boyd Buchanan would finally get on the board. Joey Glisson knocks the ball through the uprights to bring the Buccaneers within three of the Pirates.

But in the second quarter, the Buccaneers would do more damage.

Andrew Crowe comes through for his team, throwing 15 yards to Clint Babb who is ready in the corner of the paint for the score. Boyd Buchanan takes the lead 10-6 over South Pittsburg with the extra point.

The Pirates blocked another punt just before the half, and cashed it in when Travis Millard hit Antonio Chubb on a 12-yard score to put the Pirates ahead 12-10 at the break.

But the Bucs continued to wear down Class 1A's top-ranked team in the second half. Glisson put them ahead to stay at 13-12 with a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Ross Keasler sealed the victory with a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.

With the win, Boyd-Buchanan improves to 6-1 on the year. The Pirates share the same mark after suffering their first loss and seeing their 28-game regular season win-streak come to an end.

And the Buccaneers get the win 20-12 over the Pirates.