Rhea County High School - Band of the Week

Mother Nature won out in Ooltewah on this Friday night. Rhea County had traveled to Ooltewah, but due to rain, the came was postponed until Saturday.

From the gymnasium, Band Director Brad Denton ( former Pride of the Southland band-mate of yours truly) introduced the Golden Eagles Marching Band. The drum major kicked off the 150 member group who fired up "Joy to the World" in Dry and well- lighted comfort.

We are sorry the Golden Eagles were unable to stop by the Channel 3 studio to play, but sure enjoyed their performance vis video tape. Our thanks to to Mr. Denton and the guys and gals from Rhea County, this week's Friday Night Football Band of the Week!

Reported by: Greg Glover