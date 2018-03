Swine Flu Fear Posted: Wednesday, October 7, 2009 3:16 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, October 7, 2009 3:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - A new poll says more than a third of parents don't want their kids vaccinated agaisnt swine flu.

The Associated Press-GfK poll finds that some parents say they are concerned about side effects from the new vaccine.

Others say swine flu doesn't amount to any greater health threat than seasonal flu.

The AP poll found that 38 percent of parents say they're unlikely to give permission for their kids to be vaccinated at school.

The belief that the new vaccine could be risky is one federal health officials have been fighting from the start, and they plan an unprecedented system of monitoring for side effects.

They note that swine flu vaccine is made the same way as seasonal flu vaccines that have been used for years.



