Religious Sign Removal Featured on Saturday Night Live

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We've told you the religious sign removal at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Georgia has gained national attention. The controversy has now been featured on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.

The high school tradition was banned after a parent complaint to the Catoosa County Superintendent Denia Reese. The story has also received a record number of user comments on our Web site. Click here to read all the details or leave a comment of your own.