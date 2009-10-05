Religious Sign Removal Featured on Saturday Night Live

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We've told you the religious sign removal at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Georgia has gained national attention. The controversy has now been featured on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.
The high school tradition was banned after a parent complaint to the Catoosa County Superintendent Denia Reese. The story has also received a record number of user comments on our Web site. Click here to read all the details or leave a comment of your own.
