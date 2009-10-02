Ridgeland Holds LFO Scoreless in Week 6

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

FT. OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WRCB) -- LFO may have made national headlines this week, but could the Warriors and their opponent, the Panthers, put that all aside and focus on their rivalry to try and get the upperhand in their district?

Warrior fans were focused on the football game. Spirited crowds chanted as the Warriors rushed the field right into Big Red Country. Both LFO and Ridgeland were focused on the task at hand: playing some football.

The Warriors had possession first. Cody Commons held onto the rock as he took it 31 yards down the field. Later in the drive, the Warriors tried to turn it into a field goal but couldn't hit it through the uprights.

On 2nd and 15 for the Panthers, Josh Weller would take the ball all way to 1-yard line, before he's tackled by LFO defenders. On the next play, he would get the job done. Weller rolls in one yard for the touchdown. 7-0 Panthers.

In the second quarter, the Warriors are still trying to get on the board, but it gets harder after Cody Commons is picked off by the Panthers DeVaughn Buchanan. Ridgeland would take advantage of the interception, because Paul Walton would turn it into a touchdown.

The Panthers would score once more before the half on a 90-yard punt return by Devin Bowman. Panthers get the win 34-0 over the Warriors.