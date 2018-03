CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Bouncing between foster care and group homes is a bumpy ride. 15-year-old Adara is ready to get off that ride. Her greatest desire is to be part of a family, especially an active one.

"I like swimming, canoeing, hiking," she said.

Adara has discovered how much fun it is to play football with her friends.

"I love football," she said. "I'm not really good, but I'll learn how to play football. I like pass it to the players and everything."

Those who know her best say she wants to be on the go all the time.

She's sweet, affectionate and smart. She loves computers and someday wants to be a teacher.

Adara needs a family that can provide a lot of love, patience and understanding.