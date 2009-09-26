Slide Show: Flash Flooding Saturday



Chris Blanchard sent us this picture of 20th Street at the APD40 Crossover in Cleveland.



Angela Deal sent this picture of Tumbling Creek spilling out of its banks in Copperhill, Tenn.



Angela Deal sent us this picture of Tumbling Creek spilling out into her sister's-in-law backyard.



Eyewitness News producer Cheri Burt sent this picture from Cleveland.



Eyewitness News producer Cheri Burt sent this picture from Cleveland.



Eyewitness News producer Cheri Burt sent this picture from Cleveland.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Jake McGill sent this picture on North Crandall Ellijay Road in Murray County, Ga. The road was impassable in some areas.



Jay Thomson sent us this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Ed Thornton took this picture on Mount Pisgah Road in Catoosa County, which has been closed since Tuesday.



Ed Thornton took this picture on Mount Pisgah Road in Catoosa County, which has been closed since Tuesday.



Judy Denney sent this picture of her back yard in Murray County, Ga.



Robert Lee sent us this picture from Cleveland.



Robert Lee sent us this picture from Cleveland.



Robert Lee sent us this picture from Cleveland.



Robert Lee sent us this picture from Cleveland.



Robert Lee sent us this picture from Cleveland.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Allen Brown sent this picture of East Plantation Acres Subdivision in Chatsworth, Ga.



Chris Blanchard sent this picture from Cleveland.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.



Jay Thomson sent this picture from Etowah, Tenn.