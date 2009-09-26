FNF Week 5 Wrap-Up: Top-ranked teams keep rolling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB) -- The rich got richer in Week 5 of Friday Night Football in the Tennessee Valley.

Top-ranked Red Bank, South Pittsburg and Boyd-Buchanan both rolled to easy victories, while Class 6A No. 2 Ooltewah and Class 3A No. 3 Polk County both preserved their bids for undefeated regular seasons.

The Lions improved to 5-0 with a 52-6 drubbing of visiting Cleveland, who made the trip without 13 players.

The Blue Raiders lost four starters to suspension after being ejected for fighting in last week's loss at McMinn County, and lost another eight for violation of team rules Friday afternoon.

South Pittsburg exploded for 34 first-half points and improved to 5-0 with a 47-12 rout of previously unbeaten Chattanooga Central in the Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

Boyd-Buchanan easily overwhelmed host Notre Dame 62-6 to improve to 5-1.

Ben Beasley rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries, with more than 100 yards coming in the first quarter alone.

Suspensions and the flu also took a toll on the Fighting Irish, who played the state's top 2A team without nine starters.

Ooltewah got a late touchdown run from Richard "Goose" Manning to squeak past visiting Maplewood 30-24 at The Nest.

The Owls improved to 5-0 despite being held to just 196 yards of total offense.

The defense picked up the slack, especially Tennessee commitment Jacques Smith, who recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for a loss.

Polk County proved once again it is an offensive force to be reckoned with in a 53-35 win over visiting Walker Valley.

The Wildcats have already scored 213 points en route to a 5-0 record, an average of 42.6 points per contest.

They've scored at least 43 points in four straight weeks after opening the season with a Week 0 victory at Bradley Central (20-13).

Other scores of note from Week 5 are:

-- Brainerd improved to 4-1 with a 19-8 win on the road at Austin-East

-- Ridgeland rolled up 438 yards of total offense in a 33-0 win over visiting Cedartown

-- Ringgold's defense gave up just 35 total yards, including minus-5 on the ground, in the Tigers' 27-6 home win over Central-Carroll

-- Class 3A top-ranked Alcoa shutout Howard 49-0, who dropped to 1-4 overall after facing three straight No. 1 teams (Boyd-Buchanan, Red Bank, and Alcoa)

