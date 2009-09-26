South Pittsburg blows out previously unbeaten Central in GOTW

HARRISON, Tenn. (WRCB) -- For the second straight week an upstart unbeaten hoped to make a statement by knocking off perennial power South Pittsburg.

For the second straight week, the Pirates ran them over.

After handing Signal Mountain its first loss in Week 4, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 1A exploded for 34 first half points to overwhelm Chattanooga Central in a 47-12 victory.

South Pittsburg quarterback Terrell Robinson accounted for 303 yards of total offense and had a hand in five touchdowns to lead the Pirate attack.

Jonathan Sellers and Raquis Hale also combined for 109 yards on the ground, with Sellers scoring the Pirates' first touchdown.

The Purple Pounders (4-1) mustered just 34 yards of total offense in the first half, with their only touchdown coming on a five-yard run from DeHart Hubbard after a long kickoff return set them up with a short field.

Hubbard also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Daniel White in the second half.