Boyd Buchanan - Band of the Week

Coming off a big win at Notre Dame, the Boyd Buchanan School Marching Buccaneers stopped by the Channel 3 studio, this Friday.

Director Jeremy Womack introduced his sharply dressed group, almost 40-strong, to play "Smooth Criminal," a hit for the late Michael Jackson and part of their half-time show. He told us about a full season of performances and competitions, including a concert band competition in Chicago!

Our thanks to to Mr. Womack and his band for another wonderful performance. They are this week's Friday Night Football Band of the Week!