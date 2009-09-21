Crystal and Barbara

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crystal is 11 and in the sixth grade. Her sister Barbara is 12 and also in the 6th grade.

The girls like a lot of the same things and sometimes speak in unison and complete each other's sentences.

They are looking for "a Christian family that has kids and would play with us" and "puppies." They would love to have a family that would provide a safe, nurturing and understanding home and would be an advocate for their developmental and emotional needs.

Both girls have a lot to offer. Crystal is an achiever. She read more advanced reading books than any other fifth grader in her school last year. Barbara likes to read too.

The sisters are loving, caring and social. Barbara loves hugs and is eager to please others. Crystal is friendly and likes to make people laugh.

The girls have lots of loves to share, and they need a family that will help them grow to their full potential in a nurturing environment.