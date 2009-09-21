Slide Show: Flooding in the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Matt Hamilton sent this picture from Chickamauga.

Matt Hamilton sent this picture from Chickamauga.

Scott Saylors sent this picture from the Cohutta area.

A viewer sent us this picture from Fort Oglethorpe.

A viewer sent us this picture from Fort Oglethorpe.

A viewer sent us this picture from Fort Oglethorpe.

A viewer sent us this picture from Fort Oglethorpe.

A viewer sent us this picture from Fort Oglethorpe.

This picture was taken at Haney at North Terrace.

Jeremy Likes Davidson sent us this picture of Hiawatha Circle in Walker County.

Korenda Wilson took this picture on Indian Ave.

This picture was taken at Jenkins Road and McFarland.

This picture was taken at Jenkins Road and McFarland.

This picture was taken at Jenkins Road and McFarland.

This picture was taken at Jenkins Road and McFarland.

Kayce Haynes took this picture.

Dan Fletcher took this picture of Kingwood Pharmacy in East Ridge.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Korenda Wilson sent us this picture.

Eyewitness News reporter Amy Morrow sent this picture of Lee Avenue in Rossville.

Courtney Green took this picture of a road off of Cross Street in Ft. Olgethorpe.

A viewer sent us this picture from Rossville.

A viewer sent us this picture from Rossville.

A viewer sent us this picture from Rossville.

Ivan saw sprinklers on in the driving rain behind Cook's Pest control on Amnicola Hwy.

Scott Saylors took this picture in the Cohutta aArea.

Dan Fletcher sent us this picture of the creek behind Sears in East Ridge.

The Sainthill Family sent this picture.

The Sainthill Family sent thie picture.

This was view from Dan Fletcher's front porch on Springvale Road in East Ridge Monday morning.

A viewer sent this picture.

Melissa Lawhorn sent us this picture from Ringgold.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

Julia Flanagan from East Ridge took this picture.

A viewer sent this picture in from Prigmore at Stateline Road in East Ridge.

A viewer sent this picture in from Prigmore at Stateline Road in East Ridge.

Trion High Senior Hayden Jones sent us this picture of the baseball field at the recreation center.

Trion High Senior Hayden Jones sent us this picture of the baseball field at the recreation center where people had to swim to get to the door.

Trion High Senior Hayden Jones sent us this picture.

Drew Kelley sent this picture of the Alpine Store in Lafayette.

A viewer sent this picture of Chickamauga Creek Bridge in Kensington.

A pasture near a viewr's home looks more like lake.

Rachel Wills took this picture at Heritage High school in Ringgold.

Rachel Wills took this picture at Heritage High school in Ringgold.

Rachel Wills took this picture at Heritage High school in Ringgold.

A viewer sent this picture into they Eyewitness Newsroom Monday afternoon.

A viewer sent this picture into they Eyewitness Newsroom Monday afternoon.

Bam Timmerman sent us this picture of the intersection of Highway 341 and Bethel Road in Chickamauga.

Heidi Jones sent us this picture of her front yard in Cohutta Ga.

A viewer sent us this picture of an East Ridge landslide.

Brandon Blair sent this picture from Trion. It was taken Monday night about 7:30 p.m. from Hwy 27. In the photo, the Chattooga River was just feet from seeping into the City of Trion Water and Sewage Treatment.

Brandon Blair sent this picture from Trion. It was taken Monday night about 7:30 p.m. from Hwy 27. In the photo, the Chattooga River was just feet from seeping into the City of Trion Water and Sewage Treatment.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture of Corinth Road, which is east of Lafayette.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture of a driveway tile that had washed out on Corinth Road near Lafayette.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture of a home in Dry Creek on Highway 136 near Lafayette.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture of Highway 136 near Lafayette.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture from Highway 136 near Lafayette.

Colby Meadows of Mentone, Alabama took this picture of a pontoon boat that made its way down to the Desoto State Falls and eventually went over.

Colby Meadows of Mentone, Alabama took this picture of a pontoon boat that made its way down to the Desoto State Falls and eventually went over.

Colby Meadows of Mentone, Alabama took this picture of the Desoto State Falls.

Wendy Quinn took this picture of a sinkhole at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Georgia. "It is a blessing that school is out this week because I, and many others, have spent more than one morning and afternoon in carpool in this very spot," she said.

Mike Smith from Mentone, Alabama sent this picture of a pontoon boat going over the Desoto State Falls. He says three other Pontoon boats went over along with several small boats.

Eyewitness News reporter Amy Morrow took this picture in Ringgold off of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Alicia Morrison sent this picture of a flooded creek on Corinth Road near Lafayette.

Rebecca Cooper sent this picture of Spring Creek at the Walker/Chattooga County line.

Rebecca Cooper sent this picture of the Chattooga River over Hammond Mill Road.

Crystal O'Dell sent this picture from Battlefield Golf Course. The tops of the mounds can bee seen. You can see the tops of the mounds on the golf course peeking through the water.

Crystal O'Dell sent this picture of the water across the road right before you get to the Battlefield Golf Course Club House.

Eyewitness News reporter Callie Starnes sent this picture as a tweet Tuesday morning saying, "This sums up my morning. Socks still dry :)"

Eyewitness News reporter Callie Starnes took this picture of a man carrying luggage through water on Airport Road Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Callie Starnes took this picture of a flooded home in East Ridge, where water damage is widespread.

Eyewitness News reporter Callie Starnes took this picture of a boat rescue in East Ridge Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Callie Starnes took this picture of Chickamauga Creek.

The parking lot of Sears Essentials off of South Terrace road in East Ridge looked more like a lake than a parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Everything else in the parking lot, including the Rave Theater is not flooded.

The Hooters on Brainerd Road is closed due to flooding.

Eyewitness News reporter Jenna McKee took this picture of residents being evacuated from the East Ridge Retirement Center Tuesday afternoon.

A viewer sent this picture to the Eyewitness Newsroom.

A viewer sent this picture to the Eyewitness Newsroom.

Crystal O'Dell sent this of a mud slide on Daughtery Gap Road above Mountain Cove Farms in Kensington Ga.

Don Walker sent this picture of the ater at Gordon Lee Mills.

Doyle Garmany sent this picture from Lafayette.

Turn three at Boyd's Speedway is underwater.

Boyd's Speedway in Ringgold is just one of the businesses underwater.

Sir Goony's is just one of the businesses underwater.

Sir Goony's is just one of the businesses underwater.

Sir Goony's is just one of the businesses underwater.

A viewer sent this picture of the dam in Trion.

Annette Hamilton sent this picture from from Trion, Ga.

Shyla Brunner sent this picture from East Ridge.

Shyla Brunner sent this picture from East Ridge.

Shyla Brunner sent this picture from East Ridge.

Slide Show: Flooding in the Tennessee Valley

