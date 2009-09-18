Sequatchie County High School - Band of the Week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sequatchie County High School - Band of the Week

Friday was a messy night, weather-wise, so we moved our Band of the Week performance indoors.  We were proud to welcome the Sequatchie County High School Indian Marching Band.  They stopped by the Channel 3 studio on their way home from a victory at Chattanooga Christian School.

Director Dave Kiser introduced his group, some 40-strong to play their fight song and Hand Jive from the musical Grease.  He told us next week comes a match-up with their rival Marion County, then it is off to a marching competition.

Our thanks to to Mr. Kiser and his band for another wonderful performance.  They are this week's Friday Night Football Band of the Week!

