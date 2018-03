<previous next> random play stop



Since your web browser does not support JavaScript, here is a non-JavaScript version of the image slideshow:

Hamilton County Commissioner Curtis Adams cuts the ribbon for new playground at Spring Creek Elementary.

Spring Creek principal Paula Burgner speaks at playground dedication

Spring Creek Assistant Principal Johnnie Bone pays tribute to Commissioner Adams.

East Ridge City Officials and Kiwanis Club members at Spring Creek playground dedication.

New playground for students with disabilities at Spring Creek Elementary.

Spring Creek Elementary singers at playground dedication.