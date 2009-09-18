Spinach Recall Posted: Friday, September 18, 2009 12:45 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 18, 2009 12:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) - A Salinas Valley distributor is recalling two brands of bunched spinach after routine testing detected salmonella.

The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday that Ippolito International is recalling 1,715 cartons of spinach harvested from Sept. 1-3, and sold to retail, foodservice and wholesale buyers.

The bulk of the cartons were packed under the "Queen Victoria" label and shipped to California, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and to British Columbia, Ontario and Manitoba in Canada.

The recall also affects cartons packed under a "Tubby" label and distributed in California and New York.

No related illnesses have been reported.



