Hamilton County Health Dept Opens Flu Hotline

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department says a hotline is now open to answer your questions about the flu. You can ask about vaccine, illness symptoms, medical care, prevention measures, or other issues related to both seasonal influenza or H1N1 influenza. Call 209-8393 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily. The hotline is not taking appointments for flu vaccination. Vaccine is not yet available for H1N1.

Health officials say the flu, or influenza, is a virus that can be spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include: fever, cough, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches, and extreme tiredness. The symptoms of H1N1 flu are similar to the symptoms of seasonal flu, but some people have reported diarrhea and vomiting. Every year, seasonal flu infects between 5 percent and 20 percent of a population and kills between 250,000 and 500,000 people globally. But unlike seasonal flu, research shows that older children and young adults are most likely to be infected with the new H1N1 virus.

Take Steps to Limit the Spread of Germs

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Put used tissues in a wastebasket.

Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve if you don't have a tissue.

Stay at home if you are sick.

For more information on seasonal and H1N1 influenza, visit www.flu.gov/ or call the Health Department's flu hotline at 209-8393.