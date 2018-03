Swine Flu Vaccine Approved Posted: Tuesday, September 15, 2009 2:13 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 15, 2009 2:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration approved the new swine flu vaccine Tuesday, a long-anticipated step as the government works to get vaccinations under way next month.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced the vaccine's approval to Congress - and says she hopes to get the first limited supplies distributed early in October.

The bulk of vaccine will start arriving Oct. 15, and Sebelius said eventually it should be available at 90,000 sites around the country.

Sebelius said there will be enough vaccine available for everyone eventually, but that certain people get at the front of the line - including children and pregnant women.



