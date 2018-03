CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Life shouldn't have to be complicated. A good cold drink on a hot day And getting to do the things you like.

"I like playing sports with my friends, going out to movies, playing games, TV," John said.

In school John likes science. He says he likes it because he likes animals. He's undecided on a career, but plans to join the navy after high school.

The 15 year old has been in foster homes for more than four years.

He'd like a forever family that's a lot like his current foster family.

"Their kids are like brothers," he said. "Their parents love me and everything."

Your family could fit the bill.

Those who know John best say he would add a lot of joy to any family's life.