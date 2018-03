<previous next> random play stop



Since your web browser does not support JavaScript, here is a non-JavaScript version of the image slideshow:

Winner 1 for September 11: Debbie Massengale

Winner 1 for September 18: Mike Collier

Winner 2 for September 18: Sandy Koss

Winner 1 for September 25: Babs Rymer

Winner 2 for September 25: Connie Erwin

Winner 1 for October 2: Linda Mills

Winner 2 for October 2: Martie Perry

Winner 1 for October 9: Joyce Nesbitt

Winner 2 for October 9: Debbie Maples

Winner 1 for October 15: Renay Branam

Winner 2 for October 15: Ralph and Joy Miller

Winner 1 for October 23: Jennie Zedwick

Winner 2 for October 23: Wendy Cronon

Winner 1 for October 30: Jeanie Lewis

Winner 2 for October 30: Ralph & Joy Miller