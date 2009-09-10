2 more die from swine flu in Ala., 7 total

Associated Press - September 10, 2009 6:34 PM ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced two more swine flu deaths in the state.

Health officials said Thursday that a resident of Bullock County and a resident of Macon County have died, raising the total to seven deaths from the virus in Alabama.

1 of the men was in his 40s and the other was in his 50s. Both died at a Montgomery hospital.

Officials said the deaths serve as reminder of the need for everyone to take additional precautions because of the early onset of influenza in Alabama.

The swine flu has led to deaths in Jefferson, Montgomery, Jackson, Pike and Russell counties.

