New Study: Businesses Not Prepared for Swine Flu

Posted: Thursday, September 10, 2009

BOSTON (AP) - A Harvard University study has found that many American businesses are unprepared to deal with widespread employee absenteeism during a swine flu outbreak.

The Harvard School of Public Health study, released Wednesday, found that two-thirds of the more than 1,000 businesses surveyed nationwide said they could not maintain normal operations if half their workers were out for two weeks. Four out of every five expect severe problems if half their workers are out for a month.

Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and project leader, says companies need to change sick leave policies to deal with a possible flu pandemic.

Associated Industries Of Massachusetts says the organization is urging member companies to train workers to do the jobs of absent colleagues, and let employees work from home.



