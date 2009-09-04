Calhoun Battles Ridgeland on the Gridiron in Week 2

Lauren Brown

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WRCB) -- In week two of Friday Night Football, it was a battle of two tough competitors with Calhoun visiting Ridgeland. It was a game filled with a lot of interceptions and some tough defense. Both teams were coming off wins from the previous week.

The Panthers were hoping to squash the Yellow Jackets, but it's the Yellow Jackets who made the first move tonight. Dustin Christian punches it in to make it 7-0 Calhoun. How's that for some Jacket power.

Late in first quarter, Ridgeland shows Calhoun just what they're made of. Paul Walton gets the rock, and he leaves everyone trailing far behind him. He takes the ball 49 yards to the end zone, tying this game at seven giving the Panthers something to celebrate about.

Then the defense goes to work with Nash Nance trying to get the upperhand for Calhoun. Instead, he throws it to the wrong guy. He's picked off by Ridgeland's Mason Harris.

But Calhoun would get even. Later Ridgeland's Dominique Wilkins tries to get the offense moving. Instead, he's picked off by Calhoun's Kelby Holbrook. Calhoun's defense wouldn't let up another touchdown the entire game. Instead their offense takes charge in this game.

Just before the half they go up 14-7 with a one-yard touchdown run by Dustin Christian.

Calhoun wins 35-7 over Ridgeland.