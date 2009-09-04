September 4th: Homecooking Place Flunks

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five...

Failure

Suzie's Homecooking

5235 Highway 153

66

*employees eating and drinking in the food prep area

*food not stored at the proper temperature

*utensils not cleaned

*********************************

High Score

Chazzy Dogz

Market Street

98

*********************************

High Score

Sherlons Homestyle Cooking

Dodson Avenue

98

*********************************

If you have a complaint or concern about a pool, restaurant, healthcare facility or daycare, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at 209-8810.