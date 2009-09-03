Flu Shot Clinics Announced for North Georgia

NORTH GEORGIA (WRCB) -- Health officials in North Georgia have released the latest details for flu shots in our area. Here are the details of the release:

Some doses of the H1N1 flu vaccine may be available in the U.S. as early as mid-October, however, the regular seasonal flu vaccine will be available locally just within the next few weeks.

The North Georgia Health District and each of our Public Health Departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield Counties encourage residents to Roll Up Your Sleeve and Arm Yourself Against the Flu by getting your seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.

The Fannin County Health Department will begin administering seasonal flu vaccinations at its location at 95 Quida Street in Blue Ridge on Wednesday, September 9 - residents may begin calling to set up an appointment at (706) 632-3023. The $20 fee for the vaccination may be paid by cash, check, Medicaid, Medicare, State Health Benefit Insurance or by Visa or MasterCard.

Seasonal flu shots will be available at the health departments in Cherokee and Pickens Counties the day after their kick-off Drive-by Flu Shot Clinics, which will be as follows:

Cherokee County Health Department Drive-by Flu Shot Clinic: -Cherokee High School, 930 Marietta Hwy, Canton -Tuesday, September 22, 2009 -8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. -For People 13 years old and older -Cost is $20 - accepting cash, check, Medicaid, Medicare or State Health Benefit Insurance -Call 770-345-7371 or 770-928-0133 for more information

Pickens County Health Department Drive-By Flu Shot Clinic: -Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1036 N. Main St., Jasper -Tuesday, September 29, 2009 -8 a.m. to 3 p.m. -For People 18 years and older -Cost is $20 - accepting cash, Medicaid and Medicare -Call 706-253-2821 for more details

The Murray County Health Department will begin providing seasonal flu vaccinations with a lead-off Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic on Thursday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Murray County Recreation Center off Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth. They will accept cash, checks, Medicaid and Medicare to cover the $20 cost of the vaccine. Call (706) 695-4585 for more information.

The Gilmer County Health Department will start offering seasonal flu vaccinations to the public on Monday, September 28 at the health department in Ellijay at 28 Southside Church Street. The $20 flu shot may be paid for by cash, Medicaid, Medicare and State Health Benefit Insurance. For further details, call (706) 635-4363.

The Whitfield County Health Department anticipates offering seasonal flu shots to residents by the end of September or the beginning of October. Their seasonal flu vaccinations will also be $20. More details will soon be released.