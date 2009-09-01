H1N1 (Swine) Flu versus Regular Flu: Which is worse?

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A lot of community debate exists over the risks of H1N1 (swine) flu versus the regular flu. We have flu every year. So why is H1N1 so feared by the health community and government experts?

Channel 3 Eyewitness News analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and the President's Council of Advisors on Sciene and Technology.

Each year approximately 36,000 Americans die of regular flu, according to the CDC. The White House estimates that a minimum of 30,000, and as many as 90,000, Americans could die of H1N1 this year. The impact is unknown but estimates indicate H1N1 (swine) could be deadlier.

When it comes to hospital stays, the CDC reports that each year 200,000 Americans need to be admitted because of regular flu. The government estimates on H1N1 put the number of hospitalizations as high as 1.8 million. That is nine times greater than the regular flu.

And while 90% of regular flu deaths occur in people over age 65, the H1N1 strain targets people under the age of 65. People under the age of 25 have proven to be especially vulnerable to H1N1.

How severe is illness associated with novel H1N1 flu virus?

Illness with the new H1N1 virus has ranged from mild to severe. While most people who have been sick have recovered without needing medical treatment, hospitalizations and deaths from infection with this virus have occurred.

In regular flu, certain people are at "high risk" of serious complications. This includes people 65 years and older, children younger than five years old, pregnant women, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions. About 70 percent of people who have been hospitalized with this novel H1N1 virus have had one or more medical conditions previously recognized as placing people at "high risk" of serious seasonal flu-related complications. This includes pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and kidney disease.

One thing that appears to be different from seasonal influenza is that adults older than 64 years do not yet appear to be at increased risk of novel H1N1-related complications thus far. CDC laboratory studies have shown that no children and very few adults younger than 60 years old have existing antibody to novel H1N1 flu virus; however, about one-third of adults older than 60 may have antibodies against this virus. It is unknown how much, if any, protection may be afforded against novel H1N1 flu by any existing antibody.

How does novel H1N1 flu compare to seasonal flu in terms of its severity and infection rates?

With regular seasonal flu, we know that seasons vary in terms of timing, duration and severity. Seasonal influenza can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Of those 200,000 hospitalized each year, 20,000 are children younger than 5 years old. Over 90% of deaths and about 60 percent of hospitalization occur in people older than 65.

When the novel H1N1 outbreak was first detected in mid-April 2009, CDC began working with states to collect, compile and analyze information regarding the novel H1N1 flu outbreak, including the numbers of confirmed and probable cases and the ages of these people. The information analyzed by CDC supports the conclusion that novel H1N1 flu has caused greater disease burden in people younger than 25 years of age than older people. At this time, there are few cases and few deaths reported in people older than 64 years old, which is unusual when compared with seasonal flu. However, pregnancy and other previously recognized high risk medical conditions from seasonal influenza appear to be associated with increased risk of complications from this novel H1N1. These underlying conditions include asthma, diabetes, suppressed immune systems, heart disease, kidney disease, neurocognitive and neuromuscular disorders and pregnancy.

The best way to avoid getting sick is remember that common sense rule of frequent hand-washing. An H1N1 vaccine should be available in mid to late October.