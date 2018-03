CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Not many young teen boys want to express their feelings. Thomas just didn't want to talk about himself when we met. But he's all boy when it comes to what he enjoys.

"I like riding four-wheelers, go-carts, dirt bikes and riding horses," he told us.

And he loves any type of sport, especially football.

Those who know him best say Thomas works hard in school, has a great personality, gets along very well and makes friends easily.

Thomas needs a two-parent home that is very nurturing.

"What kind of forever family would you like to have?" we asked him.

"Nice and everything," he responded.

And he'd love to have older siblings.

Your family could be the one to really get to know this great young man and bring out the best in Thomas.