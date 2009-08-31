Memphis Colleges Prepare for the Swine Flu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Colleges in the Memphis area are preparing for an outbreak of swine flu.

Campus safety director John Blaisdell at Rhodes College says the threat is real and imminent. Rhodes has distributed 2,000 prevention kits that include cleansing gel, surface wipes and tips on preventing flu transmission.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center professor Mack Land told The Commercial Appeal college students are susceptible to infection because they're housed in dorms and there's a lot of social interaction.

The medical school will follow its usual flu season regimen, which is designed to protect students and faculty members who are in and out of hospitals.

Several campuses have posted signs, urging frequent hand washing and the covering of mouths when people cough or sneeze.

