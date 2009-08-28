Calhoun Wins A Close One Over Dalton

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

CALHOUN, Ga. (WRCB) -- Some of the powerhouses in North Georgia met on the football field this week for Friday Night Football. It's high school rivalry at its finest with Calhoun hosting Dalton, and it would be a fight to the finish on the field.

Both teams stormed in ready for action. Calhoun with some of the top players in the state with three players already committed to division one colleges. And Dalton has one promised to Georgia as well.

Neither team scored until late in the first quarter, but Calhoun makes a statement. Dustin Chapman pitches the rock all the way down the field to Georgia Yellow Jackets, who are buzzing with energy.

But here comes Dalton. Shaquan Moore drives the ball in five yards to the house to even the score. It's tied at seven.

Calhoun answers right back, and they don't waste any time. Keep your eye on Da'rick Rogers. He's off to the races leaving several Catamounts chasing after him. He takes the ball more than 80 yards down the field and doesn't stop until he reaches the end zone. With the extra point, it's 14-7 Calhoun.

Moving to the second quarter Dalton stays right with the Yellow Jackets. Shaquan Moore punches the ball in for the score to tie it right back at 14 giving the Catamounts something to cheer about.

Just before the half, Calhoun would kick a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-14 Calhoun. Making fans really show their black and gold pride. And the final, Calhoun wins a close one 31-28 over Dalton.