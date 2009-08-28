Swine Flu Precaution from Hamilton County Schools

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Hamilton County school officials sent a mass phone call on its Connect Ed system and a mass email Friday, warning parents to take precaution against the H1N1 virus or swine flu.

Here is a copy of that warning.

Parents, guardians, staff and students of Hamilton County Schools,

This is an update about the H1NI virus, better known as the swine flu, and Hamilton County Schools' response to keeping our students safe.

We have seen many students in schools across the county out absent with a variety of flu-like symptoms including high fever, vomiting, cough and body aches. We have sent many students home from school with these symptoms. The Tennessee Dept. of Health has advised us to treat all flu-like symptoms the same. They are no longer confirming swine flu cases.

As such, if your child exhibits any of these symptoms (high fever, vomiting, cough, body aches or any combination thereof) please contact your medical provider.

Students who have these symptoms should be kept home from school until they are symptom free (without medicine) for at least 24 hours. Students who show these symptoms at school will be isolated until a parent picks them up. Parents: please make arrangements now to be available should your child become ill and need to go home. We also encourage you to make plans in the event your child cannot attend school for several days.

As a precaution, all schools are on heightened alert for these symptoms and our custodial crews are sanitizing those schools which have a high concentration of sick students.

We are emphasizing personal hygiene with our students such as washing hands, covering their mouth when they sneeze or cough and staying away from those children/adults who are sick. Please reinforce these concepts with your child at home.

Thank you for your support and understanding of this early flu season. Together we can help our children remain healthy.