August 28th: Two Restaurants Flunk

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five...

Failure

Biba's Italian

5918 Hixson Pike

55

*Dirty shelving, dishwashing machine, kitchen floor and walk-in cooler fan units

*Meatballs and ground beef at a potientially hazardous temperatures

*Employees continually wiping hands on a common cloth

*********************************

Failure

Tia Adela

5813 Lee Highway

68

*Walls, equipment, food containers and shelves were dirty

*Presence of ants

*No hot water at hand sink

***************************

High Score

Hibachi Express

5450 Hwy 153

95

*********************************

If you have a complaint or concern about a pool, restaurant, healthcare facility or daycare, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at 209-8810.