Health Officials: Don't Require Excuses for Swine Flu Posted: Thursday, August 27, 2009 4:35 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 27, 2009 4:35 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

BIRMINGHAM (AP) -- Alabama State Health Officer Don Williamson is encouraging businesses and schools not to require doctors' excuses for workers and students who have been absent because of swine flu.

Williamson said Thursday requiring doctors' excuses will slow down medical personnel who will already be struggling to handle all the flu cases.

State Superintendent of Education Joe Morton said he agrees with Williamson's recommendation, but the state Department of Education is leaving that decision to local school systems.

Williamson said most flu victims are able to return to school or work after three to five days.

