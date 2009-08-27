FIRST ON 3: Swine Flu Death Reported in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Channel 3 Eyewitness News has confirmed that Hamilton County has its first recorded death from H1N1 flu or swine flu.

An Erlanger official first told Channel 3 on Thursday morning the child was brought into T.C. Thompson Chidren's Hospital and treated in the pediatric intensive care unit. The child died. He has not been identified. By Thursday afternoon, Erlanger officials confirmed to us that the child was not a resident of Chattanooga or Hamilton County, and was transferred to Children's Hospital from another facility.

Parents who have concerns or questions about H1N1 symptoms are encouraged to contact their pediatrician and/or family physician, and to access Erlanger's website, at www.erlanger.org for the latest information on recognizing and treating H1N1 symptoms.

This was the second death of child reported at T.C. Thompson Wednesday night. The other unrelated death was of a third grader from Rivermont Elementary in Chattanooga.

