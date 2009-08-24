CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 16-year-old Svetlana goes by the nickname Lana.

"I was born in Moscow, Russia," she said. "I would really love a family: dad and mom and older sister."

Those who know her well say she has typical teenage interests like shopping, dancing and eating out.

"I love track. I love drawing and love playing with animals," she said.

She does love animals, and she'd love to have some pets. That love is steering her future.

"I was thinking to graduate from high school, go into the army, air force then college to become a vet," said Lana.

Lana needs a family that will commit to her and understand that she has a great deal of loss in her life. She was in a Russian orphanage at the age of 6 when a family adopted her and brought here, but it didn't work out.

"I want a family that wouldn't lie to me, help me with my homework, that would love me no matter what happens. That's it," said Lana.

Parents who are patient and straight forward would best suit Lana and could help her make good choices.