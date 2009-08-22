Falcons jump Rams early in 20-13 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Atlanta Falcons starters were flawless. St. Louis Rams starters had no answer, even against the second-stringers.

Michael Turner accounted for all but 12 yards on the opening 77-yard drive and Matt Ryan was 7 for 8 for 81 yards with a touchdown pass in two series before he, too, called it a day in a 20-13 preseason victory Friday night.

Steven Jackson had three carries for 10 yards in one series for the Rams (1-1), a bust in new coach Steve Spagnuolo's first home game as head coach in a half-empty Edward Jones Dome.

St. Louis, 5-27 the last two years, had approached the game with confidence after beating the Jets on the road in their preseason opener but struggled to move the ball minus two offensive line starters and quarterback Marc Bulger.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.