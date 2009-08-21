Signal Mountain Wins First Game as Varsity Team

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN (WRCB) -- Signal Mountain hosted Hixson and was our Highlight Game of the Night. It was the game to be at this Friday night, because it's is a game that's been in the works for years.

Signal Mountain fans were out in full force at Signal Mountain High School as the Eagles made their first appearance as a varsity team. And fans were in for a good game.

The Eagles took an early lead 14-0 in the first quarter, but the team was just getting started. Early in the second quarter, Morgan Gervell took the rock eight yards in for the score.

With the extra point the Eagles went up 21-0. Minutes later, the Eagles were at it again this time it was Andrew Price who ran it in for six yards.

With the extra point, the Eagles went up 21-0. That's when Eagles were starting to beat the Wildcats. Hixson was without starting quarter Zack McCarter, who has not been medically cleared to play yet. Hixson was without three other players in Friday's game, including McCarter's backup.

Late in the quarter, Andrew Price scores a two yard touchdown to make it 35-7 before the half. The Eagles win 42-21 over the Wildcats to open their season.