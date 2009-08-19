Friday Night Football on Channel 3: Bigger Team. Bigger Coverage.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The station that started it all kicks off another season of Friday Night Football on Channel 3 this Friday, August 21 at 11:00.

We know the Friday night experience in the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia is about much more than a couple live shots, scores, and highlights. Channel 3 is geared up to bring you the full game night experience: the football, the cheerleaders, the bands, and of course the fans! We wanted a bigger team and bigger coverage. And we've assembled the best team in the area.

Tennessee state champion coach? Check.

Parent of a recent Division 1 FBS recruit? Check.

Tennessee state champion and All-American player? Check.

Tennessee Vols 1,000-yard rusher? Check.

Former University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Drum Major? Check.

Former Tennessee Titans cheerleader? Check.

Sports anchor and reporter in touch with your generation? Check.

Keith Cawley and Lauren Brown will highlight the biggest games in the Tennessee Valley and North Georiga area each week. Keith, a huge sports fan himself, brings a new approach to high school football that always keeps the fans in mind. Lauren grew up in Dallas, Texas where big-time high school football reigns. She brings network affiliate experience from Oklahoma City and has covered two NFL teams in her career: Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Rams.

The only place to hear expert analysis from a former player is Channel 3 as we welcome Gerald Riggs, Jr. to the program. Gerald is a high school legend in Chattanooga. He dominated opponents as a running back for Red Bank High School a few years ago. Gerald led his team to an undefeated season and the school's first Tennessee State Championship in 2000. He also won the state's Mr. Football trophy that year. He played against the nation's best high school competition in the 2002 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Recruited by almost every major school in the country and listed as the #4 running back in the U.S. his senior year, Gerald signed with the Tennessee Vols. He was a preseason All-American in 2005, became the first running back ever at UT to share a 1,000 yard season. He helped lead the Vols to a 38-7 win over Texas A&M in the 2005 Cotton Bowl. Gerald Riggs, Jr. knows what it's like to play on Friday nights and will bring a perspective that you cannot see anywhere else.

The only place to hear expert analysis from a former coach is also on Channel 3 as we welcome Coach Mark Tipton to Friday Night Football. Coach Tipton coached running backs, defensive backs, and special teams at Cleveland High School 1986-1997 and helped lead the team to three State Championships during "The Streak" that included 54 consecutive wins. Coach Tipton attended Dickson County Senior High School where he was an all-midstate quarterback and played football at Austin Peay State University. Coach Tipton also understands what it's like to be a parent of a high school athlete. His son, Tucker Tipton, just finished the recruiting process and signed to play quarterback for Air Force this Fall. Tucker starred as a safety and quarterback for the Cleveland Blue Raiders in high school.

The only place that truly makes the bands a part of the show is Channel 3, led by former University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Drum Major Greg Glover. Greg led this world-renowned band into Neyland Stadium each gameday Saturday during his role at UT. He directed 300 of the region's best musicians at pep rallies, away games, parades, and other public events. Greg also traveled with the Ooltewah High School marching band to cover their appearance in the 2007 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Greg has unmatched knowledge and appreciation for what it's like to be on the field at halftime. Each week, a different high school band will make a special live appearance in Friday Night Football. Send Greg an email if you want to have your school considered.

The only place to committed to really making fans part of the show is Channel 3, led by former Tennessee Titans Cheerleader Jenna McKee. Jenna knows how to get the fans fired up on Friday nights. She cheered in high school and at Middle Tennessee State University before earning a spot on an NFL cheer squad. Look for Jenna at your school this fall. See where she takes her "Fan Cam" each week. Joining Jenna on her tour this season will be the Chick-fil-A cow and free food wherever she goes. Email Jenna to invite her to your school!

Friday Night Football will also be an interactive experience for students, parents and fans. If you don't have a Twitter account create one now by clicking here. Then make sure you follow @WRCBsports. You can chat with us throughout the night, hear how the show is coming together, and even make suggestions for what you want to see. This is YOUR show. Go ahead and become a fan of our Facebook page as well. Our coverage on WRCBtv.com will include extended highlights, stats, as well as clips from the live broadcast. Not ready to go to bed after the show ends? Stay up late with WRCBtv.com after 11:35 for stuff you can't see anywhere else.

The station that started Friday Night Football in Chattanooga is once again leading the way as we reinvent the fan experience. Watch us Fridays at 11:00 to see what we mean when we say Coverage You Can Count On.

See ya!