Cat Struck By Arrow Gets Another Chance

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - "Raven is a wonderful cat. I can't imagine why anyone would want to harm this innocent creature," said Marcia Toumayan, Raven's Veterinarian.

Because someone was cruel, Raven ended up at the Cat Clinic of Chattanooga with a hunting arrow in her stomach. Her owner said the animal was on the back deck when she was hit.

Unfortunately Raven's owner had to surrender the animal to the clinic due to the high cost of medical treatment, but a new home will soon be Raven's.

Money is already coming in from all over the country to help pay for the surgeries thanks to several stories done in the media. Raven is doing great and will soon be free to go.

By the way, Toumayan said Raven never stopped purring during this entire ordeal. It's just proof that cats do have more than one life, and Raven will be happy to spend it with someone with a lot of love to give.

The McKamey Animal Center will handle the criminal investigation since Raven was injured inside city limits.

All donations for her surgeries can be sent to the Cat Clinic of Chattanooga on Cherokee Boulevard. All left over funds will be used to help stray cats brought into the clinic.