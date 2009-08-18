Letters Due Tuesday for School Transfers in Hamilton County

Read the letter sent to parents

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Parents in eight Hamilton County schools that failed to make Adequate Yearly Progress received letters informing them that their children have an option to transfer to another school. The request to transfer is due Tuesday and parents will receive an answer by August 24.

Howard School students may request to transfer to Sale Creek High School or Signal Mountain High School.

Lookout Valley High School students may request to transfer to East Ridge High School or Hixson High School

Red Bank High School students may request to transfer to Sale Creek High School or East Hamilton High School.

Orchard Knob Middle School students may request to transfer to Hunter Middle, Ooltewah Middle, or Signal Mountain Middle.

Lookout Valley Middle School students may request to transfer to Hixson Middle or Signal Mountain Middle.

East Ridge Middle School students may request to transfer to Hunter Middle, Ooltewah Middle, or East Hamilton Middle.

Calvin Donaldson Elementary School students may request to transfer to Daisy Elementary or Falling Water Elementary.

Clifton Hills Elementary School students may request to transfer to Ooltewah Elementary or Falling Water Elementary.

Parents may not receive their first choice. According to documents obtained by Channel 3 Eyewitness News, the school district will provide or pay for transportation to and from the child's Choice School as long as the school is a high priority school identified for improvement. If the school meets achievement goals for two straight years, it will no longer be a high priority school.

However, children will be allowed to remain at the new school until he/she completes the highest grade. If funds are not available for all students to be transported, priority for transportation will be given to lowest achieving students from low-income families.

If requests for a Choice School exceed that school's capacity like is expected for the new East Hamilton School, priority for first choice will be given to lowest achieving students from low-income families.