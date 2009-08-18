Pickle Recall

Curry & Echols, Inc. of McDonough, Georgia, is recalling some Curry & Echols "Sweeties" Bread and Butter Pickles due to jars not sealing properly.

The "Sweeties" Bread and Butter Pickles are packaged in 16-ounce glass jars with batch code 206092. The batch number is found on the bottom of the jar. This is the only batch included in this recall. The batch was only distributed in Georgia.

The recall was initiated when the company discovered the jars were not sealing properly. There have been no consumer complaints or reported problems at this time.

Consumers who have any products in this batch should contact Curry & Echols, Inc. at 678-898-3730 for a full refund.

The company is working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to find the cause of this problem and take corrective actions.