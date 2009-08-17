CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 12-year-old Tiger lives up to his name in just about every way. He's naturally athletic, likeable and has a strong leadership personality.

He says he wants a family that will love him forever and love him for who he is. On camera, though, he's not as open about his emotional needs.

We asked him what he would want in a forever family.

"Go carts, four-wheelers, a mom, dad, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, grandma, grandpa; that's it," he said.

And his answers to questions about what he likes are short and to the point.

"What kind of music do you like?"

"Rap," he answered.

"Do you like pets?"

"I like kittens and puppies," responded Tiger.

"What's your favorite subject?"

"Reading, math, science; that's it."

Those who know Tiger well say he has a sweet engaging manner and is very helpful, always wanting to do things for others.

"I think they're trying to find me a foster home so I can get adopted," said Tiger.

It's time for Tiger to have a forever family.