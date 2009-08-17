Mocs Announce Men's Basketball Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Sports Information) -- A Dec. 14 visit from ACC member Georgia Tech highlights a 17-game home schedule including an exhibition game announced Sunday by Head Coach John Shulman. The Yellow Jackets will be the first ACC opponent to visit the McKenzie Arena since Dec. 16, 1992 when the 16th-ranked Georgia Tech squad topped the Mocs 81-74.

The 2009-10 schedule features six 2009 postseason teams with four NCAA Tournament participants. It also has four 20-game winners and eight teams with 17 or more wins last year. It will be quite a challenge for the 2009 Southern Conference Champions which graduated all five starters.

"I like it a lot better than last year's schedule," laughed Shulman, who is entering his sixth year as head coach. "It will be a strong test for our basketball team. Our fans will be excited with our 17 home games including a probable top 10 team in Georgia Tech coming on campus in Dec."

Chattanooga's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Nine days later, the Mocs host Tennessee Wesleyan at 7 p.m., in a Nov. 7 exhibition tilt.

The 2009-10 season opener is at home with NAIA-member Virginia Intermont on Friday, Nov. 13. Traditional in-state rival and 2009 NCAA Tournament participant, East Tennessee State comes to the McKenzie Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

From there, the Mocs take a four-game-in-eight-day road trip for the South Padre Island Invitational. It starts in the commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond (Nov. 22) before flying to face Missouri (Nov. 24), which reached the NCAA Elite Eight, two nights later. From there, eight teams gather in South Padre Island, Texas on Nov. 27-28. The Mocs group includes Bethune-Cookman, Longwood and Texas Pan Am. The Broncs of UTPA are the Mocs initial opponent.

Chattanooga opens Dec., in Alabama with a visit to OVC-member Jacksonville State (Dec. 1). The Gamecocks are one of three OVC institutions (Murray State, Eastern Kentucky) on this year's slate.

The Mocs host three games in a row beginning with their SoCon opener with Elon on Saturday Dec. 5. Mississippi Valley State comes to town a week later on the 12th, followed by Georgia Tech on the 14th. A trip to Murray State on the 19th is followed up by a home meeting with Tennessee Temple on the 21st to round out the pre-Christmas schedule.

The annual Dr Pepper Classic promises to be an exciting end to the pre-conference schedule as the Mocs welcome Eastern Kentucky, Long Island and Morgan State to the Roundhouse. All three teams finished with winning records in 2009 led by Morgan State's 23 wins and NCAA Tournament appearance.

The SoCon schedule will once again be challenging for the young Mocs. Chattanooga faces North Division rivals Appalachian State, Elon, UNC Greensboro, Samford and Western Carolina twice as well as South Division foes The Citadel and College of Charleston. The Mocs have single matchups with Davidson and Furman in Chattanooga, while traveling to Georgia Southern and Wofford.

"We are very young," said Shulman. "We lose five starters and maybe I am crazy, but I am excited. It is a very talented, hard-working group of men."

"The key is to turn that potential into performance."

Shulman and his staff get an early start on their evaluation of the young Mocs team with a Labor Day weekend trip to Canada Sept. 4-8. The four-game-in-three-days visit to Toronto allows the full squad to get some early work with practice starting on August 24.

Season tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 8. Tickets can be purchased online at GoMocs.com, over the phone at (423) 266-MOCS (6627) or at the McKenzie Arena box office.