CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 13-year-old Makayla has spent more than five years of her life in foster care. Magic for her would be to appear in a new family.

"A family that has not a lot of siblings," she said. "I would like a single parents who likes to do stuff."

Makayla wants guidance and someone to confide in. She's has had a lot of time to think about this and her future. She wants to be a lawyer.

"People say if you like to argue that's a good job, and I like to argue," said Makayla.

She may like to argue, but those who know her bast say Makayla is a likeable, caring child with a good heart.

She loves texting and talking to her friends, and she likes to be active, even in school.

All families who adopt the children in our forever family segments will receive financial help raising the children.