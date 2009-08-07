August 7th: Downtown Mexican Restaurant Gets Low Score

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five...

Lowest Score

Qdoba

414 Market Street

74

*employees not washing hands

*parts of the kitchen were dirty

High Score

Riverwalk Cafe

4301 Amnicola Highway

96

High Score

Subway

3461 Brainerd Road

96