Evidence Tossed Out in Sam Parker Case

WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of a former LaFayette police officer.

And Wednesday, we have learned the judge has ruled some of the evidence won't be allowed.

Sam Parker is accused of murdering his wife, Theresa, but her body was never found.

Experts testified during hearings last month that their dogs picked up on decomposed remains.



But a Walker County Superior Court judge says he won't allow that testimony to be used during the trial.

The judge will, however, allow testimony from two deputies who went to the Parker home the day after she was last seen in 2007.

Parker's lawyer had argued that testimony shouldn't be allowed because the deputies searched the home without a warrant.

