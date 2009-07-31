July 31st: Northgate Eatery Gets Low Score

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five...

Lowest Score

Cinfully Delicious

Northgate Mall

76

*problems with the wastewater disposal system

*some food not kept at a proper temperature

*********************************

High Score

Choo Choo BBQ

7910 East Brainerd Road

94

***********************************