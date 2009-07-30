Volunteers in Medicine Randy Smith Golf Classic

The fourth annual Volunteers in Medicine Randy Smith Golf Tournament will be held August 6th at Brown Acres Golf Club.

Since opening in May of 2005 through April 2010 Volunteers in Medicine has delivered over $29 million in healthcare services and logged over 25,000 patient visits without any government or tax support.

The golf tournament is an important fundraiser in supporting the mission of Volunteers in Medicine, last year's tournament raised over $23,000 to support healthcare services.

If you would like to be a part of the golf tournament and help Volunteers in Medicine please call: 423-855-8220