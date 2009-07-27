CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 15-year-old Victoria likes to be called Tori.

Tori says she's loves cats, dogs and all pets.

"I just love pets," she said. "I've been around pets all my life, so I'm pretty much a pet freak."

It doesn't take long to realize it's not just pets that she loves. She is a loving and nurturing girl who wants to give back to others, even in her career.

"I want to be an in-home nurse's assistant or aide," said Tori. "My little nephew in my foster home now is special needs. He has a nurse who helps him and helps his mom."

Tori admits she also has another motive.

"I guess I don't want to be like the rest of my family and not be anything in life," she said.

There's no doubt she'll be something special in life, and a Forever Family could make the difference. She doesn't ask for much.

"One that would take me in, take care of me, give me my needs, like my foster home does now," said Tori.

The desires of her heart are simple, and you can help. Call 1-877-DCS-KIDS for more information on adopting Tori.