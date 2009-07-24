July 24th: Downtown Cafe Fails

Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five...

Failure

City Cafe Diner

901 Carter Street

68

*employees not washing their hands

*food not stored at the proper temperature

*chemicals stored in the wrong place

High Score

Cafe Elite

120 East 10th Street

91

