Local Government Salaries Revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Open Records Law makes the salaries of government employees part of the public record. Friday marks the beginning of a new minimum wage and one day after County Mayor Claude Ramsey announced a pay freeze for county employees. Because of widespread budget challenges, Channel 3 Eyewitness News requested salary information for the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Department of Education employees since those three entities control a large portion of taxpayer-funded salaries. According to simplyhired.com the median income for a citizen in the City of Chattanooga is $33,593. We wanted to know which government employees earn approximately twice that median income. Our list includes those who earn more than $60,000 per year.

City of Chattanooga

Employee Name Job Name Salary Rate
Paty, Sherry B City Judge $149,175.60
Bean, Russell J City Judge $149,175.60
Littlefield, Ronald C Mayor $146,607.00
Madison, Daisy W Administrator City Finance Officer $124,812.00
Johnson, Dan Chief of Staff $119,709.00
Cooper, Freeman Jr Police Chief $116,822.41
Parker, Randall Lee Fire Chief $114,868.00
Leach, Steven C Administrator Public Works $111,617.59
Turner, Bernadine W Administrator Human Services $111,535.33
Kelley, Donna R Administrator Personnel $111,535.33
Johnson, Beverly P Administrator Neighborhood Services $111,070.44
Zehnder, Lawrence Arthur Administrator Parks & Recreation $108,461.39
Keil, Mark J Chief Information Officer $108,077.06
Colby, Robert H Director Air Pollution $107,547.27
McMahan, Michael Alan City Attorney $105,765.10
Crutchfield, Margie N Administrator EAC $103,452.40
Bennett, Barry M Executive Director $103,407.21
Stewart, Jerry Wayne Director Waste Resources $99,573.48
Norris, Donald L Deputy Administrator Public Works $98,062.90
Page, Paul R Director Gen Svcs Admin $95,594.42
Van Winkle, John W City Traffic Engineer $93,134.14
Ebersole, Anita H Deputy to the Mayor $92,881.86
Ginn, Donna S Head Start EHS Director $91,525.53
Rawlston, Mark S Deputy Police Chief $91,352.09
Sewell, Stanley L Director Internal Audit $90,500.45
Hundt, Karen Ann Director Design Center $89,164.88
DuBose, Susan C Deputy Administrator Personnel $88,662.51
Payne, William C City Engineer $88,476.93
Haley, Vickie C Deputy Administrator Finance $86,903.07
Templeton, James H Director City Wide Services $86,392.84
Hilbert, Gary B Director Codes and Inspection $86,392.84
Smart, Brian H Manager Financial Operations $85,928.80
Cannella, Alice L Plant Superintendent $85,620.35
Kitchen, Fredia Forshee Budget Officer $84,553.56
Clapp, David F Director Library $84,423.08
Sammons, Anthony Onslow Deputy Administrator Neigh Serv $83,120.89
Chapman, Alton M Director Faith Bsed Comptsh $82,997.40
O'Neal, Carol K Clerk to Council $82,367.56
Maffett, Stanley Caldwell Assistant Police Chief $81,452.63
Williams, Michael David Assistant Police Chief $81,452.63
Flint, Kelvin L Deputy Fire Chief $80,445.34
Cosley, Beverly J. Director Multi Affairs $80,000.00
Dodd, Bobby H Assistant Police Chief $79,983.93
Lowery, Jana B Manager Application Services $79,423.37
Stubbs, Geneva Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $78,821.39
Faulkner, Steven E Manager IT Support Services $78,409.42
Wells, Bettye Jo Telecommunications Manager $77,644.45
Reksten, Errol L Manager APC Engineering $77,575.03
Burns, Lawrence F III Management Analyst $77,481.08
Simmons, Priscilla C Accounting Manager $77,194.76
Lee, Yuen Director Research and Infor $77,194.76
Settles, Gene D Manager Purchasing $75,652.11
Green, Madeline Wieczorek Director Risk Mang & Insurance $74,922.62
Soriano, Ariel Patrick Engineering Manager $74,242.85
Wall, John E Assistant City Traffic Engineer $74,020.29
Malone, Denny L Jr Assistant City Engineer $73,302.85
Hutsell, Sherry L Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $73,230.40
Saylors, Bobby Ray Director Parks $73,105.46
Gober, Sandra H Manager Community Development $72,747.10
Nason, Nancy Elaine IT Business Project Analyst $72,016.01
Smith, Diedra L IT Business Project Analyst $72,016.01
Ling, Annie L IT Business Project Analyst $72,000.00
Kiesche, Brian Stanley Manager Fleet $71,663.00
Santos, David Systems & Database Spec 2 $71,663.00
Keown, Mary P City Treasurer $71,114.33
Haynes, Gregory L Director Development $71,114.33
Pruitt, Tommie Deputy Administrator Human Serv $71,101.68
James, Susan Joey Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $70,388.99
Thompson, Sara P Community Partnership Team Mgr $69,710.85
Haney, James Craig Fire Marshal $68,579.00
Tinker, Le Ann M IT Business Project Analyst $68,310.00
Lonas, Carl Stephan Jr. Manager Network $68,000.00
Curtis, Keith Isaac Manager Storm Water $67,727.08
Minkara, Mounir Yehia Manager Storm Water $67,726.99
Neely, James A Jr Plant Maintenance Supervisor $66,993.02
Hyde, Charles E III Municipal Forester $66,486.70
Garner, Bruce E Public Relations Coordinator 2 $65,943.00
Helms, Mary M Librarian Head $65,702.00
Kreischer, Barbara W Librarian Head $65,702.00
Sewell, Fred R Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00
Jacks, Randy L Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00
Moore, James Mack Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00
Adams, James Christopher Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00
Knox, William Mitchell Fire Battalion Chief $65,178.76
Boyd, Tony L Assistant Director CWS Oper $64,966.52
Snyder, Jeannie M Police Captain $64,544.48
Francis, Jeffrey L Police Captain $64,544.48
Tate, Edward D Engineering Manager $64,491.02
Goduco, Preciosa G Accountant 2 $64,320.45
White, Simone M Management Budget Analyst 2 $64,320.45
Hooper, Arnold H Manager Electronics Comm $64,032.70
Thornton, Juliette R Assistant Manager Community Dev $64,026.15
Kitchen, Kenneth A Programmer 2 $63,800.00
Grier, Malcolm D Manager Sewer Construction $63,720.35
Frazier, J Alan Engineer 2 $63,690.26
Jackson, Gary W Construction Program Supervisor $63,690.26
Kelley, Judy A Librarian Head $63,215.15
Ray, Randall Eugene Management Budget Analyst 1 $63,079.95
Shields, Ruben Winston Jr Fire Battalion Chief $62,873.64
Taylor, Edward N Jr Golf Course Director $62,791.30
Arnold, Tracy L Police Captain $62,389.60
Mathis, Michael Darwin Police Captain $62,389.60
Neblette, William Kenneth Police Captain $62,389.60
Kennedy, Thomas B Police Captain $62,389.60
Blaine, Susan Schrader Police Captain $62,389.60
Dunn, Randy W Police Captain $62,389.60
Prichard, Artie L Deputy Purchasing Agent $61,948.60
Culver, Lisa Dianne Internal Auditor 2 $61,948.60
Ford, John D Fiscal Data Systems Manager $61,821.74
Rucker, Dallas Y Jr Building Official $61,526.75
Johnston, Eva Mae Assistant Director Library Extn $61,420.00
Roberts, Ricky W Fleet Maintenance Shop Supv $61,392.94
McGee, Robert P Fiscal Analyst $61,392.86
Mikel, Debra Kay Manager IT Public Works $61,253.00
Gardner, Brad C Manager Codes & Neighbor Relations $60,917.00
Smith, Jean Posely Compensation Mgt Analyst $60,917.00
Biggs, Ben B Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00
Dixon, Robert T Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00
Wilkes, James M Jr Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00
Hutsell, Richard D Jr Chief Zoning and Sign Insp $60,655.41
Patrick, Michael C Waste Resources Sys Engineer $60,098.73
Beeland, Richard Joe Director Media Relations $60,000.00

Hamilton County

Employee Name                      Job Name                                                      Rate

King, Frank                     Medical Examiner  $         195,023.87
Bales, David E. Session Judge  $         148,524.00
Durby, Ronald W. Session Judge  $         148,524.00
Moon, Robert L. Session Judge  $         148,524.00 
Sell, Christine M. Session Judge  $         148,524.00
Shattuck, Clarence Session Judge  $         148,524.00
Bailey, Suzanne Juvenile Judge  $          148,524.00
Ramsey, Claude T. County Mayor  $          146,607.45
Metcalfe, James K. Forensic Pathologist  $          144,046.78
Taylor, Rheubin County Attorney  $          143,099.04
Alday, Carol J.  Chief of Staff  $          142,116.05
McGriff, Billy W. County Auditor  $          125,655.31
Wright, Louis S. Administrator of Finance  $          124,884.31
Moyer, Karen M. County Physician  $          124,445.46
Morris, Brent S. County Physician  $          122,763.64
Barnes, Rebekah G. Administrator Health  $          115,044.51
Schoolfield, Scott M. Administrator of Human Services  $          114,406.05
Wade, Daniel T. Administrator of Public Works  $          113,938.89
Hammond, James W. Sheriff  $          110,848.92
Albright, Raymond Chris Juvenile Court Administrator  $          110,296.00
Kiser, Albert C. Asst Administrator of Finance  $          107,828.44
Bennett, William C. Assessor of Property  $          106,771.62
Kurrelmeirlee, K. Shawn County Mayor's Office  $          101,433.12
Lowe, Charlotte A. Pharmacist  $          100,772.31
Knowles, William F. County Clerk  $          100,771.60
Bearden, Pamela J. Register of Deeds  $          100,771.60
Levi, Carl. E. Trustee  $          100,771.60
Swafford, Ronald E. Juvenile Court Clerk  $          100,771.60
Tidwell, Gwen R. Criminal Court Clerk  $          100,771.60
Brouner, Lee H. Assistant County Auditor   $          100,540.59
Thomas, Charles A. Dentist Manager  $            98,886.79
Turner, Brian D. Director of ITS  $            95,074.90
Stuermer, John S. Executive Director at 911  $            92,788.02
Hunter, Rebecca R. Director of Human Resources  $            92,688.93
Cowan, Michael L. Dentist  $            92,448.41
Knowles, Claude P. Election Commission  $            92,296.00
Schilling, Nancy L.  Dentist  $            91,230.50
Norton, David W. Sr. Trial Attorney  $            90,548.69
Rollins, Debra K. Elected Official's Office  $            90,187.07
Camp, Edna M. Criminal Court Clerk's Office  $            89,774.34
Rumfelt, Roy Elected Official's Office  $            89,758.63
Naik, Bijal V. Dentist  $            88,317.00
Gattis, James R. Elected Official's Office  $            87,567.09
Branum, William Allen  Chief Deputy  $            87,000.00
Griffin, Robert M. Criminal Court Clerk's Office  $            86,031.46
Leamon, Todd E. Director of Engineering  $            84,341.81
Grimes, Cleveland Director of WWTA  $            83,889.75
Burke, Tammy Director Clinic  $            83,261.74
Patton, Dawn M. Assistant Trustee  $            82,778.57
Knowles, William F. Elected Official's Office  $            82,181.00
Andrews, Timothy R. County Mayor's Office  $            81,784.21
Saieed, Daniel R. Director of Development  $            81,729.95
Southerland, Mary Neill Assistant County Attorney   $            81,434.00
Austin, Harold Director of Highway   $            80,968.54
Walker, Katherine K. Director of Accounting  $            80,160.56
Harrison, Mark C. Project Engineer Manager  $            80,000.00
Owens, Stephen Bruce Juvenile Court Referee  $            79,467.26
McKinney, Bart F. Applications Development Mgr  $            78,564.55
Stoll, William H. Risk Manager  $            78,564.28
Bedwell, Susan L.  Elected Official's Office  $            77,960.92
Smith, Martishia D. Director Administrative Service  $            77,409.36
Lillard, Jasper W. Director of Maintenance  $            77,057.89
McDougal, William Troy Juvenile Court Referee  $            76,203.28
Priddy, Ronnie B. Director of Parks and Recreation  $            75,799.93
Payne, Barbara H. Director of Corrections  $            75,762.38
Allen, Donald L. Director Emergency Services  $            75,671.32
Ulmer, William D. Director of Community Health  $            75,026.37
Blankenship, Thomas K.  Director of Purchasing  $            74,961.80
Campbell, John C. Elected Official's Office  $            74,845.35
Mairs, Samuel G.  Court Director  $            73,549.04
Johnson, James F. Elected Official's Office  $            73,385.62
Holloway, Nancy Sue Elected Official's Office  $            72,671.71
Petty, Dianne G Elected Official's Office  $            72,594.01
Andrews, Emma Juvenile Court Referee  $            72,187.96
Clark, Kathy J. Juvenile Court Referee  $            72,187.96
Deakins, Bonnie Starr Dir. of Environmental Services  $            71,799.47
Gott, Thomas C. Juvenile Court Referee  $            71,489.91
Rucci, Thomas L. Director of Case Management  $            70,718.00
Lenoir, George B. Court Director  $            70,669.00
Sivley, Susan L. Elected Official's Office  $            70,627.92
Mullis-Morgan, Charlotte  Election Commission  $            70,411.38
Harris, Misty Juvenile Court Referee  $            70,000.00
Byrd, Judith C. Director of Social Services  $            69,855.44
Payne, Calvin Patton Director of Building  $            69,294.79
Agan, John Anthony Engineer Manager  $            69,001.81
Holcomb, Susan M. Telecommunications Manager  $            68,690.27
Moore, Larry B. Lead System Programmer  $            68,115.24
Hamilton, Vaughn R. Network Manager  $            68,000.00
Wilkerson, Kenneth L. Chief EMS  $            67,696.48
Longshore, Leslie A.  District Attorney's Office  $            67,524.00
Alford, Domina Manager of Accounting  $            67,518.93
Clark, Leslie A. Health System Manager  $            67,500.16
Davis, Deborah J. Budget Manager  $            67,481.53
Gerstie, Netti J. Sr. PHN  $            66,887.70
Bennett, Gene A. Director Support Services  $            66,855.48
Gorman, Donald A.  Director of Administration  $            66,855.48
Parson, Ronald R. Deputy Chief Liaison  $            66,855.48
Shockley, Richard E. Deputy Chief Corrections  $            66,855.48
Wright, Tommie D. Superintendent of Corrections  $            66,453.58
Ogden, Michael G. ITS Position Manager  $            66,450.75
Hall, Charles W, Medical Investigator  $            66,043.75
Hughes, Arlene Assistant to County Mayor  $            65,590.66
Murphy, David Bryan System Analyst Supervisor  $            64,828.23
Beavers, Rachel W. District Attorney's Office  $            64,812.00
Ables, Larry Judicial Commission Magistrate  $            64,363.00
Johnson, Patrick Shawn County Mayor's Office  $            64,091.70
Carney, Jeffery Operations Manager at 911  $            64,067.12
Floyd, Timothy Tech Service Manager at 911  $            64,067.12
Brown, Monica T. Elected Official's Office  $            63,580.86
Wilson, William G. System Analyst  $            63,463.62
Gaston, Alan E. System Analyst  $            63,359.49
Hulgin, George E. Database Analyst  $            63,214.77
Wright, Jo An M. Primary Care Clinic  $            63,031.57
Butler, Gregory GIS Manager   $            62,971.03
Garvich, Deborah W. Assistant to Chief of Staff  $            62,970.99
Howe, David W. System Analyst  $            62,524.59
Ebert, Alta Ruth Primary Care Clinic  $            62,470.82
Parker, Edwin P. Real Property Manager  $            62,404.63
Bernard, Ronald  Information Services Manager  $            62,187.41
Reavley, Earl A.  Chief Field Services  $            62,162.94
Brooks, Barry E. Elected Official's Office  $            62,105.42
Kreider, Diana M Sr. PHN  $            61,584.25
Hamby, Denise C. Senior Auditor  $            61,441.50
Guinn, Karen Cavin  Sr. PHN  $            61,204.18
Standifer, Oliver T. Corrections Superintendent  $            61,098.20
Ellis, Jackson Financial Manager  $            60,980.14
Clark, Lenda R. Detective LT  $            60,745.74
Dawn, Gary F. Elected Official's Office  $            60,554.47
Garrison, Donna L.  Comp/Benefits Manager  $            60,313.87
Needham, Donna B. Sr. PHN  $            60,222.51
Prosterman, Louis Development Supervisor  $            60,214.72
Swope, John H. Corrections Captain  $            60,195.20

Hamilton County Schools

Employee Name                Job Name                                   Rate

Scales, Jimmy V. Superintendent  $                                202,274.70
Smith, Fred R. Deputy Superintendent  $                                108,315.44
Swoffard, Raymond W Deputy Superintendent  $                                108,315.44
Warren, Ava E. Associate Supt - SEC  $                                108,209.78
Kelly, William K. Dir Accountability & Test  $                                107,630.76
Atkins, Connie C. Asst. Supt. - Human Resources  $                                104,217.22
Kranz, Thomas E. Chief Financial Officer  $                                104,217.22
Waters, James G. Asst. Supt. - Maint & Oper  $                                104,217.22
Langston, Carol Director  $                                102,773.70
Lott, Marvin  Director  $                                101,932.18
Swanson, Susan Director  $                                101,553.52
McConnell, Thomas C. JROTC Dir of Army Instruction  $                                100,836.84
Jordan, Christie Director - Finance/Purchasing  $                                  99,533.16
Phillips, Lucile S. Director  $                                  99,533.16
McDade, Jeffrey Principal  $                                  98,832.76
Morgan, Gail C. Director  $                                  96,983.50
Benford, Brenda L. Director  $                                  95,575.44
Sharpe, Robert R. Director  $                                  94,591.24
Rash, Leon A. Director, Finance/Purchasing  $                                  94,263.90
Smith, Deborah B. Principal  $                                  93,268.24
Barker, Martha J. Director, Extended Services  $                                  93,100.66
Smith, H. Briggs Director, Vocational Education  $                                  92,251.34
Colbert Jr, James Area Superintendent  $                                  92,130.86
Abernathy, Margaret S. Director, Secondary Education  $                                  91,936.74
Riddle, Karla B.  Director  $                                  91,772.94
Dantzler, Pamela T. Principal  $                                  91,675.48
Joynes, Charles E. Principal  $                                  91,675.48
Stewart, Stacy E.  Director, Human Resources  $                                  91,666.34
Goss, Carol H. Principal  $                                  91,245.44
Bean, Mark R. Principal  $                                  90,480.78
Copp, Robin M. Principal  $                                  89,501.10
Walter, Harry R. Principal  $                                  89,490.96
Chuy, Brenda G. Principal  $                                  89,330.80
Gravitte, Eddie L. Principal  $                                  88,856.04
Kuehn, Gary W. Principal  $                                  88,663.38
Coulter, Curtis N. Director - Information Services  $                                  88,625.38
Maynard, John L. Principal  $                                  88,059.66
Jordan, Barbara Principal  $                                  87,586.20
Kangles, Ismahen K. Adm on Special Assignment  $                                  85,874.36
Alford, Robert S. Principal  $                                  85,801.56
Hughes, Ronald L. Principal  $                                  85,664.54
Hixson, Janice Director Human Resources  $                                  85,442.20
Solovey, Judith D. Assistant Principal  $                                  85,403.50
Barnwell, Sandra A. Principal  $                                  85,049.64
Stewart, John C. Principal  $                                  85,049.64
Curtis, Martha L Director Human Resources  $                                  85,044.66
King, Ronald F.  Principal  $                                  84,950.06
Robinson, Steven S. Principal  $                                  84,948.76
Roddy, Stacey M Director  $                                  83,974.76
Fernandez, Ralph J. Principal  $                                  83,959.98
O'Brien, Kathryn V. Principal  $                                  83,921.76
Randolph, Aimee D. Principal  $                                  83,539.30
Legg, Julie A. Director  $                                  83,240.04
Barker, Kenneth Principal  $                                  82,963.66
Day, Karen M. Principal  $                                  82,469.92
Peck, Ronald W. Principal  $                                  82,200.82
Elder, Natalie S.  Principal  $                                  82,188.86
Watts, Sharon S.  Principal  $                                  82,123.08
Dees, Cynthia H. Asst Principal  $                                  82,112.94
Weeks, Barbara E. Principal  $                                  82,092.40
Christopher, Paul E. JROTC Instructor  $                                  82,087.72
Jackson, J. Todd Principal  $                                  82,068.48
Jenno, Billie B. Principal  $                       , ;           81,901.30
Williams, Margo M. Principal  $                                  81,901.30
Randolph, Sheryl K. Director, Student Services  $                                  81,811.04
Hixson, Susan H. Principal  $                                  81,546.92
Jung, Wendy A. Principal  $                                  81,426.02
Enicks IV, William H.  JROTC Instructor  $                                  81,374.80
Stewart, Bryan K. Principal  $                                  81,317.34
Gossett, Paula M. Principal  $                                  81,148.86
Levine, Jill K. Principal  $                                  81,026.66
Hinton, Stephanie W. Principal  $                                  80,838.42
Eiselstein, Thomas M. Asst Principal  $                                  80,797.34
Hargrove, Julius L. Asst Principal  $                                  80,797.34
James, Gary Asst Principal  $                                  80,797.34
Jarvis, James R. Asst Principal  $                                  80,797.34
Rushworth, Derrick G. Asst Principal  $                                  80,797.34
Knox, Rodney F. Asst Principal  $                                  80,719.08
Baker, Emily Principal  $                                  80,455.96
Brown, Valerie J. Principal  $                                  80,321.28
Coulter, Benjamin L. Supervisor - Transportation  $                                  80,208.70
Kinsey, Patricia C. Programmer  $                                  80,208.70
Seay, Brian D. Programmer  $                                  80,208.70
Jerardi, Sandra A. Principal  $                                  80,129.92
Mills, Lee Ann W Principal  $                                  80,109.38
Brittingham, Robert H. Asst Principal  $                                  79,977.82
Evans, Ray C. Principal  $                                  79,815.32
Clark, Danielle Director III - Communications  $                                  79,709.60
Higdon, Vanessa D. Mgr - Exceptional Education  $                                  79,697.80
Young, Marthel I Principal  $                                  79,257.10
Lane, Patty S. Asst Principal  $                                  79,072.76
Black, Joy D. Principal  $                                  78,752.70
Kendrick, Willeata M. Mgr - Exceptional Education  $                                  78,727.74
Coleman, Anita S. Principal  $                                  78,723.58
Burgner, Paula H. Principal  $                                  78,684.58
Hollis, Karen F. Principal  $                                  78,330.46
Scarbrough, Krystal G. Principal  $                                  78,251.68
Selvidge, Dennis N. Asst Principal  $                                  78,223.86
Hargrove, Sharlene W. Asst Principal  $                                  78,069.42
Thrower, Harold C. Mgr - Elec & Mech Main  $                                  78,068.04
Burk, Lee Ann T Principal  $                                  78,030.68
Gonter, Preston T Coordinator  $                                  77,878.84
Kauffman, Alvena M. Coordinator  $                                  77,692.68
Davidson, Charles A. Principal  $                                  77,608.44
Blowe, Wilford C. JROTC Instructor  $                                  77,545.52
Faerber, Norma J. Principal  $                                  76,990.94
Parris, Jamason R. Director  $                                  76,775.10
Smith, Paul D. Principal  $                                  76,680.24
Voss, Mary A. Mgr - Exceptional Education  $                                  76,312.34
Leffew, Penny I. Principal  $                                  76,270.22
Ashworth, Phillip C. Coordinator  $                                  76,220.30
Delker, Mitzi H. Mgr - Exceptional Education  $                                  75,967.58
Moore, Gloria S. Coordinator  $                                  75,697.58
Lowery, Gary  Asst Principal  $                                  75,940.02
Reed, Nancy G. Coordinator  $                                  75,940.02
Kerns, Leesa C. Principal  $                                  75,923.64
Sims, Lee R. Asst Principal  $                                  75,808.98
Hutsell, Sylvia H. Asst Principal  $                                  75,594.74
Childs, Carolyn K. Dir - Child Nutrition   $                                  75,484.46
Parker, Rawlin L. Asst Principal  $                                  75,463.70
Johnson, Rodney Principal  $                                  75,069.80
Couch, Christine C. Principal  $                                  75,000.12
Ware, Leandrea C. Principal  $                                  74,972.30
Grant, Cheri M.  Coordinator  $                                  74,971.26
Link, Lori S. Principal  $                                  74,950.46
Pierce, John D. Asst Principal  $                                  74,904.96
Stables, Garland C. JROTC Military Property  $                                  74,749.22
Carrington, Sylvester L. Asst Principal  $                                  74,565.40
Carroccio, Catherine M Asst Principal  $                                  74,560.20
Lyons, Ronda P Asst Principal  $                                  74,560.20
Rich, Sonja M Asst Principal  $                                  74,467.64
Kelley, John W. Asst Principal  $                                  74,462.70
Moss, Ronald Asst Principal  $                                  74,357.14
Floyd, Daniel L. Architect Capital Main  $                                  74,357.14
Lawrence, Katrina M Principal  $                                  74,257.56
McKenna, Jean H. Coordinator  $                                  74,214.92
Wages, Cynthia C. Asst Principal  $                                  74,214.92
White, Ruth G. Principal  $                                  74,213.88
Harper, Visa V. Principal  $                                  73,976.24
Fain, William L. Principal  $                                  73,763.30
Rodriguez, Terri B Coordinator  $                                  73,180.12
Rogers, David J. Asst Principal  $                                  73,180.12
Duke, Rachel M. Asst Principal  $                                  72,601.62
Bagby, Gregory D. Principal  $                                  72,590.18
Hamrick, George B. Asst Principal  $                                  72,213.70
Boles, James D. Asst Principal  $                                  72,187.70
Bone, Johnnie B Asst Principal  $                                  71,663.80
Storey, David S. JROTC Instructor  $                                  71,475.04
Johnson, Andrea P. Coordinator  $                                  71,147.18
Smith, Marilyn L. Educational Diagnostician   $                                  70,815.68
Nebben, Mechaele K Coordinator  $                                  70,774.86
Huskey, Lisa A. Asst Principal  $                                  70,625.10
Higgins, Gregory A. Supervisor - Maintenance  $                                  70,580.66
Smith, Ronald Mgr - Building & Grounds Main  $                                  70,580.66
Anderson, Maria B. Asst Principal  $                                  70,551.00
Glenn, Karen S. Director  $                                  70,237.44
Taylor, Alisan Brown Asst Principal  $                                  69,687.28
Beck, Maryo C Principal  $                                  69,662.58
Eller, Brentley Principal  $                                  69,579.64
Fairchild, Timothy S. Asst Principal  $                                  69,325.10
Parker, Neelie B. Principal  $                                  69,229.42
Rehrer, Mark E. JROTC Operations NCO  $                                  69,149.52
Lancaster, Joyce E. Asst Principal  $                                  69,140.24
Shrum, Kirk Principal  $                                  69,073.16
Dodds, Sharon T. Asst Principal  $                                  68,910.14
Daniel, Angela M. Coordinator - Instruction   $                                  68,863.34
Drake, Marsha J. Principal  $                                  68,718.78
Reynolds, Jane J. Asst Principal  $                                  68,675.10
Carson, Elaine H. VS-Course Developer/Trainer $                                   68,594.76
Johnson, Pamela M. VS-Course Developer/Trainer  $                                  68,594.76
Anderson, Debra C. Asst Principal  $                                  68,157.18
Witt, Jeremy J. Capital Maintenance - Mgr  $                                  68,084.56
Oliver, Wendy L Coordinator  $                                  67,894.54
Brock, Regina L Asst Principal  $                                  67,686.06
Monroe, Bonza L. JROTC Instructor  $                                  67,507.44
Scott, Janice L. Asst Principal  $                                  67,380.04
Cooper, Christopher M.  VS-Course Developer/Trainer  $                                  67,363.40
Perdue, Stephen J. Asst Principal  $                                  67,204.54
Muncie, John C. JROTC Navy Instructor  $                                  66,880.44
Harwood, David Shane Principal  $                                  66,659.84
Guffey, D. Lisa A. Teacher  $                                  66,247.48
Cooper, Joseph B.  Asst Principal  $                                  66,169.74
Shepherd, Barbara G. Asst Principal  $                                  65,971.62
Sorrels, Crystal E Asst Principal  $                                  65,954.46
Robertson, Justin L. Principal  $                                  65,952.12
Wilkey, Gregory Asst Principal  $                                  65,673.40
Askins, Angelia D. Principal  $                                  65,679.64
Coplon, Deborah G. Asst Principal  $                                  65,673.40
Ward, Robert V. JROTC Senior Army Instructor  $                                  65,456.04
McPherson, Timothy R Mgr - Payroll & Special Projects  $                                  65,314.34
Blackwell, Pamela M. Educational Diagnostician   $                                  65,104.78
Harris, Linda P. Teacher  $                                  65,104.78
Kennedy, Ann W. Teacher  $                                  65,104.78
Reese, Jill A. Teacher  $                                  65,104.78
Smith, Sandra N. Teacher  $                                  65,104.78
Stott, Condra S. Teacher  $                                  65,104.78
Hutton, Rose A. Audiologist  $                                  64,724.66
Smith, Mark J. Asst Principal  $                                  64,574.38
Ballard, Michael S. Teacher  $                                  64,487.80
Reynolds, C. Donald Manager, Accounting  $                                  64,301.90
Bolick, Lea Ann B. Asst Principal  $                                  64,105.86
Gravitte, Katrina D. Asst Principal  $                                  64,105.60
Arnold, Thomas M. Principal  $                                  63,882.00
Anderson, Vicki B. Asst Principal  $                                  63,775.40
Lewis, George D. JROTC Instructor  $                                  63,663.60
Crabtree, Debra C. Coordinator  $                                  63,605.62
Gamble, Delane O. Teacher  $                                  63,581.96
Vaccaro, Leslie W. Teacher  $                                  63,581.96
Carson, Lakesha M. Asst Principal  $                                  63,539.32
Thorne, Danna Anderson Principal  $                                  62,836.54
Tibbs, Lakweshia J. Coordinator - Community Service  $                                  62,569.52
Robertson, Kathy J. Teacher  $                                  62,440.56
Maida, James  JROTC Instructor  $                                  62,436.92
Vandergriff, Perry D. Teacher  $                                  62,403.38
Elliott, Rachel K. Manager, Accounting  $                                  62,277.02
Lyons, Irene C. Supervisor - Employee Benefits  $                                  62,277.02
Harris, Kendra D. Asst Principal  $                                  62,245.30
Brown, Zacery B. Asst Principal  $                                  62,225.54
Woodham, John M. JROTC Instructor  $                                  62,173.54
Coleman, Becky W. Principal  $                                  62,162.10
Cramer, Ronnie H. Programmer  $                                  61,894.56
Kinnaman, William J. Programmer  $                                  61,647.04
Dean, Paul E. JROTC Senior Army Instructor  $                                  61,330.94
Carpenter, David L. Asst Principal  $                                  61,094.80
Bell, Randall E. Asst Principal  $                                  61,021.22
Hill, Tracey L. Teacher  $                                  60,943.74
Rogers, Sheryl D. Mgr - School Health Prog  $                                  60,859.50
Easterly, Chrissy M. Asst Principal  $                                  60,830.90
Gale, David C. VS-Course Developer/Trainer  $                                  60,790.86
Spates, Jennifer R. Asst Principal  $                                  60,772.92
Smith, Margaret M. Guidance Counselor  $                                  60,667.10
Velez-Wampl, Karl L JROTC Instructor  $                                  60,227.44
Johnson, Stacy D Asst Principal  $                                  60,219.64
Cliché, Russell Coordinator  $                                  60,000.00

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.