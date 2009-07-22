Local Government Salaries Revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Open Records Law makes the salaries of government employees part of the public record. Friday marks the beginning of a new minimum wage and one day after County Mayor Claude Ramsey announced a pay freeze for county employees. Because of widespread budget challenges, Channel 3 Eyewitness News requested salary information for the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Department of Education employees since those three entities control a large portion of taxpayer-funded salaries. According to simplyhired.com the median income for a citizen in the City of Chattanooga is $33,593. We wanted to know which government employees earn approximately twice that median income. Our list includes those who earn more than $60,000 per year.
|Employee Name
|Job Name
|Salary Rate
|Paty, Sherry B
|City Judge
|$149,175.60
|Bean, Russell J
|City Judge
|$149,175.60
|Littlefield, Ronald C
|Mayor
|$146,607.00
|Madison, Daisy W
|Administrator City Finance Officer
|$124,812.00
|Johnson, Dan
|Chief of Staff
|$119,709.00
|Cooper, Freeman Jr
|Police Chief
|$116,822.41
|Parker, Randall Lee
|Fire Chief
|$114,868.00
|Leach, Steven C
|Administrator Public Works
|$111,617.59
|Turner, Bernadine W
|Administrator Human Services
|$111,535.33
|Kelley, Donna R
|Administrator Personnel
|$111,535.33
|Johnson, Beverly P
|Administrator Neighborhood Services
|$111,070.44
|Zehnder, Lawrence Arthur
|Administrator Parks & Recreation
|$108,461.39
|Keil, Mark J
|Chief Information Officer
|$108,077.06
|Colby, Robert H
|Director Air Pollution
|$107,547.27
|McMahan, Michael Alan
|City Attorney
|$105,765.10
|Crutchfield, Margie N
|Administrator EAC
|$103,452.40
|Bennett, Barry M
|Executive Director
|$103,407.21
|Stewart, Jerry Wayne
|Director Waste Resources
|$99,573.48
|Norris, Donald L
|Deputy Administrator Public Works
|$98,062.90
|Page, Paul R
|Director Gen Svcs Admin
|$95,594.42
|Van Winkle, John W
|City Traffic Engineer
|$93,134.14
|Ebersole, Anita H
|Deputy to the Mayor
|$92,881.86
|Ginn, Donna S
|Head Start EHS Director
|$91,525.53
|Rawlston, Mark S
|Deputy Police Chief
|$91,352.09
|Sewell, Stanley L
|Director Internal Audit
|$90,500.45
|Hundt, Karen Ann
|Director Design Center
|$89,164.88
|DuBose, Susan C
|Deputy Administrator Personnel
|$88,662.51
|Payne, William C
|City Engineer
|$88,476.93
|Haley, Vickie C
|Deputy Administrator Finance
|$86,903.07
|Templeton, James H
|Director City Wide Services
|$86,392.84
|Hilbert, Gary B
|Director Codes and Inspection
|$86,392.84
|Smart, Brian H
|Manager Financial Operations
|$85,928.80
|Cannella, Alice L
|Plant Superintendent
|$85,620.35
|Kitchen, Fredia Forshee
|Budget Officer
|$84,553.56
|Clapp, David F
|Director Library
|$84,423.08
|Sammons, Anthony Onslow
|Deputy Administrator Neigh Serv
|$83,120.89
|Chapman, Alton M
|Director Faith Bsed Comptsh
|$82,997.40
|O'Neal, Carol K
|Clerk to Council
|$82,367.56
|Maffett, Stanley Caldwell
|Assistant Police Chief
|$81,452.63
|Williams, Michael David
|Assistant Police Chief
|$81,452.63
|Flint, Kelvin L
|Deputy Fire Chief
|$80,445.34
|Cosley, Beverly J.
|Director Multi Affairs
|$80,000.00
|Dodd, Bobby H
|Assistant Police Chief
|$79,983.93
|Lowery, Jana B
|Manager Application Services
|$79,423.37
|Stubbs, Geneva
|Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr
|$78,821.39
|Faulkner, Steven E
|Manager IT Support Services
|$78,409.42
|Wells, Bettye Jo
|Telecommunications Manager
|$77,644.45
|Reksten, Errol L
|Manager APC Engineering
|$77,575.03
|Burns, Lawrence F III
|Management Analyst
|$77,481.08
|Simmons, Priscilla C
|Accounting Manager
|$77,194.76
|Lee, Yuen
|Director Research and Infor
|$77,194.76
|Settles, Gene D
|Manager Purchasing
|$75,652.11
|Green, Madeline Wieczorek
|Director Risk Mang & Insurance
|$74,922.62
|Soriano, Ariel Patrick
|Engineering Manager
|$74,242.85
|Wall, John E
|Assistant City Traffic Engineer
|$74,020.29
|Malone, Denny L Jr
|Assistant City Engineer
|$73,302.85
|Hutsell, Sherry L
|Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr
|$73,230.40
|Saylors, Bobby Ray
|Director Parks
|$73,105.46
|Gober, Sandra H
|Manager Community Development
|$72,747.10
|Nason, Nancy Elaine
|IT Business Project Analyst
|$72,016.01
|Smith, Diedra L
|IT Business Project Analyst
|$72,016.01
|Ling, Annie L
|IT Business Project Analyst
|$72,000.00
|Kiesche, Brian Stanley
|Manager Fleet
|$71,663.00
|Santos, David
|Systems & Database Spec 2
|$71,663.00
|Keown, Mary P
|City Treasurer
|$71,114.33
|Haynes, Gregory L
|Director Development
|$71,114.33
|Pruitt, Tommie
|Deputy Administrator Human Serv
|$71,101.68
|James, Susan Joey
|Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr
|$70,388.99
|Thompson, Sara P
|Community Partnership Team Mgr
|$69,710.85
|Haney, James Craig
|Fire Marshal
|$68,579.00
|Tinker, Le Ann M
|IT Business Project Analyst
|$68,310.00
|Lonas, Carl Stephan Jr.
|Manager Network
|$68,000.00
|Curtis, Keith Isaac
|Manager Storm Water
|$67,727.08
|Minkara, Mounir Yehia
|Manager Storm Water
|$67,726.99
|Neely, James A Jr
|Plant Maintenance Supervisor
|$66,993.02
|Hyde, Charles E III
|Municipal Forester
|$66,486.70
|Garner, Bruce E
|Public Relations Coordinator 2
|$65,943.00
|Helms, Mary M
|Librarian Head
|$65,702.00
|Kreischer, Barbara W
|Librarian Head
|$65,702.00
|Sewell, Fred R
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$65,350.00
|Jacks, Randy L
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$65,350.00
|Moore, James Mack
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$65,350.00
|Adams, James Christopher
|Assistant Fire Chief
|$65,350.00
|Knox, William Mitchell
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$65,178.76
|Boyd, Tony L
|Assistant Director CWS Oper
|$64,966.52
|Snyder, Jeannie M
|Police Captain
|$64,544.48
|Francis, Jeffrey L
|Police Captain
|$64,544.48
|Tate, Edward D
|Engineering Manager
|$64,491.02
|Goduco, Preciosa G
|Accountant 2
|$64,320.45
|White, Simone M
|Management Budget Analyst 2
|$64,320.45
|Hooper, Arnold H
|Manager Electronics Comm
|$64,032.70
|Thornton, Juliette R
|Assistant Manager Community Dev
|$64,026.15
|Kitchen, Kenneth A
|Programmer 2
|$63,800.00
|Grier, Malcolm D
|Manager Sewer Construction
|$63,720.35
|Frazier, J Alan
|Engineer 2
|$63,690.26
|Jackson, Gary W
|Construction Program Supervisor
|$63,690.26
|Kelley, Judy A
|Librarian Head
|$63,215.15
|Ray, Randall Eugene
|Management Budget Analyst 1
|$63,079.95
|Shields, Ruben Winston Jr
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$62,873.64
|Taylor, Edward N Jr
|Golf Course Director
|$62,791.30
|Arnold, Tracy L
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Mathis, Michael Darwin
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Neblette, William Kenneth
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Kennedy, Thomas B
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Blaine, Susan Schrader
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Dunn, Randy W
|Police Captain
|$62,389.60
|Prichard, Artie L
|Deputy Purchasing Agent
|$61,948.60
|Culver, Lisa Dianne
|Internal Auditor 2
|$61,948.60
|Ford, John D
|Fiscal Data Systems Manager
|$61,821.74
|Rucker, Dallas Y Jr
|Building Official
|$61,526.75
|Johnston, Eva Mae
|Assistant Director Library Extn
|$61,420.00
|Roberts, Ricky W
|Fleet Maintenance Shop Supv
|$61,392.94
|McGee, Robert P
|Fiscal Analyst
|$61,392.86
|Mikel, Debra Kay
|Manager IT Public Works
|$61,253.00
|Gardner, Brad C
|Manager Codes & Neighbor Relations
|$60,917.00
|Smith, Jean Posely
|Compensation Mgt Analyst
|$60,917.00
|Biggs, Ben B
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$60,756.00
|Dixon, Robert T
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$60,756.00
|Wilkes, James M Jr
|Fire Battalion Chief
|$60,756.00
|Hutsell, Richard D Jr
|Chief Zoning and Sign Insp
|$60,655.41
|Patrick, Michael C
|Waste Resources Sys Engineer
|$60,098.73
|Beeland, Richard Joe
|Director Media Relations
|$60,000.00
Employee Name Job Name Rate
|King, Frank
|Medical Examiner
|$ 195,023.87
|Bales, David E.
|Session Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Durby, Ronald W.
|Session Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Moon, Robert L.
|Session Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Sell, Christine M.
|Session Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Shattuck, Clarence
|Session Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Bailey, Suzanne
|Juvenile Judge
|$ 148,524.00
|Ramsey, Claude T.
|County Mayor
|$ 146,607.45
|Metcalfe, James K.
|Forensic Pathologist
|$ 144,046.78
|Taylor, Rheubin
|County Attorney
|$ 143,099.04
|Alday, Carol J.
|Chief of Staff
|$ 142,116.05
|McGriff, Billy W.
|County Auditor
|$ 125,655.31
|Wright, Louis S.
|Administrator of Finance
|$ 124,884.31
|Moyer, Karen M.
|County Physician
|$ 124,445.46
|Morris, Brent S.
|County Physician
|$ 122,763.64
|Barnes, Rebekah G.
|Administrator Health
|$ 115,044.51
|Schoolfield, Scott M.
|Administrator of Human Services
|$ 114,406.05
|Wade, Daniel T.
|Administrator of Public Works
|$ 113,938.89
|Hammond, James W.
|Sheriff
|$ 110,848.92
|Albright, Raymond Chris
|Juvenile Court Administrator
|$ 110,296.00
|Kiser, Albert C.
|Asst Administrator of Finance
|$ 107,828.44
|Bennett, William C.
|Assessor of Property
|$ 106,771.62
|Kurrelmeirlee, K. Shawn
|County Mayor's Office
|$ 101,433.12
|Lowe, Charlotte A.
|Pharmacist
|$ 100,772.31
|Knowles, William F.
|County Clerk
|$ 100,771.60
|Bearden, Pamela J.
|Register of Deeds
|$ 100,771.60
|Levi, Carl. E.
|Trustee
|$ 100,771.60
|Swafford, Ronald E.
|Juvenile Court Clerk
|$ 100,771.60
|Tidwell, Gwen R.
|Criminal Court Clerk
|$ 100,771.60
|Brouner, Lee H.
|Assistant County Auditor
|$ 100,540.59
|Thomas, Charles A.
|Dentist Manager
|$ 98,886.79
|Turner, Brian D.
|Director of ITS
|$ 95,074.90
|Stuermer, John S.
|Executive Director at 911
|$ 92,788.02
|Hunter, Rebecca R.
|Director of Human Resources
|$ 92,688.93
|Cowan, Michael L.
|Dentist
|$ 92,448.41
|Knowles, Claude P.
|Election Commission
|$ 92,296.00
|Schilling, Nancy L.
|Dentist
|$ 91,230.50
|Norton, David W.
|Sr. Trial Attorney
|$ 90,548.69
|Rollins, Debra K.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 90,187.07
|Camp, Edna M.
|Criminal Court Clerk's Office
|$ 89,774.34
|Rumfelt, Roy
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 89,758.63
|Naik, Bijal V.
|Dentist
|$ 88,317.00
|Gattis, James R.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 87,567.09
|Branum, William Allen
|Chief Deputy
|$ 87,000.00
|Griffin, Robert M.
|Criminal Court Clerk's Office
|$ 86,031.46
|Leamon, Todd E.
|Director of Engineering
|$ 84,341.81
|Grimes, Cleveland
|Director of WWTA
|$ 83,889.75
|Burke, Tammy
|Director Clinic
|$ 83,261.74
|Patton, Dawn M.
|Assistant Trustee
|$ 82,778.57
|Knowles, William F.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 82,181.00
|Andrews, Timothy R.
|County Mayor's Office
|$ 81,784.21
|Saieed, Daniel R.
|Director of Development
|$ 81,729.95
|Southerland, Mary Neill
|Assistant County Attorney
|$ 81,434.00
|Austin, Harold
|Director of Highway
|$ 80,968.54
|Walker, Katherine K.
|Director of Accounting
|$ 80,160.56
|Harrison, Mark C.
|Project Engineer Manager
|$ 80,000.00
|Owens, Stephen Bruce
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 79,467.26
|McKinney, Bart F.
|Applications Development Mgr
|$ 78,564.55
|Stoll, William H.
|Risk Manager
|$ 78,564.28
|Bedwell, Susan L.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 77,960.92
|Smith, Martishia D.
|Director Administrative Service
|$ 77,409.36
|Lillard, Jasper W.
|Director of Maintenance
|$ 77,057.89
|McDougal, William Troy
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 76,203.28
|Priddy, Ronnie B.
|Director of Parks and Recreation
|$ 75,799.93
|Payne, Barbara H.
|Director of Corrections
|$ 75,762.38
|Allen, Donald L.
|Director Emergency Services
|$ 75,671.32
|Ulmer, William D.
|Director of Community Health
|$ 75,026.37
|Blankenship, Thomas K.
|Director of Purchasing
|$ 74,961.80
|Campbell, John C.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 74,845.35
|Mairs, Samuel G.
|Court Director
|$ 73,549.04
|Johnson, James F.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 73,385.62
|Holloway, Nancy Sue
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 72,671.71
|Petty, Dianne G
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 72,594.01
|Andrews, Emma
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 72,187.96
|Clark, Kathy J.
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 72,187.96
|Deakins, Bonnie Starr
|Dir. of Environmental Services
|$ 71,799.47
|Gott, Thomas C.
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 71,489.91
|Rucci, Thomas L.
|Director of Case Management
|$ 70,718.00
|Lenoir, George B.
|Court Director
|$ 70,669.00
|Sivley, Susan L.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 70,627.92
|Mullis-Morgan, Charlotte
|Election Commission
|$ 70,411.38
|Harris, Misty
|Juvenile Court Referee
|$ 70,000.00
|Byrd, Judith C.
|Director of Social Services
|$ 69,855.44
|Payne, Calvin Patton
|Director of Building
|$ 69,294.79
|Agan, John Anthony
|Engineer Manager
|$ 69,001.81
|Holcomb, Susan M.
|Telecommunications Manager
|$ 68,690.27
|Moore, Larry B.
|Lead System Programmer
|$ 68,115.24
|Hamilton, Vaughn R.
|Network Manager
|$ 68,000.00
|Wilkerson, Kenneth L.
|Chief EMS
|$ 67,696.48
|Longshore, Leslie A.
|District Attorney's Office
|$ 67,524.00
|Alford, Domina
|Manager of Accounting
|$ 67,518.93
|Clark, Leslie A.
|Health System Manager
|$ 67,500.16
|Davis, Deborah J.
|Budget Manager
|$ 67,481.53
|Gerstie, Netti J.
|Sr. PHN
|$ 66,887.70
|Bennett, Gene A.
|Director Support Services
|$ 66,855.48
|Gorman, Donald A.
|Director of Administration
|$ 66,855.48
|Parson, Ronald R.
|Deputy Chief Liaison
|$ 66,855.48
|Shockley, Richard E.
|Deputy Chief Corrections
|$ 66,855.48
|Wright, Tommie D.
|Superintendent of Corrections
|$ 66,453.58
|Ogden, Michael G.
|ITS Position Manager
|$ 66,450.75
|Hall, Charles W,
|Medical Investigator
|$ 66,043.75
|Hughes, Arlene
|Assistant to County Mayor
|$ 65,590.66
|Murphy, David Bryan
|System Analyst Supervisor
|$ 64,828.23
|Beavers, Rachel W.
|District Attorney's Office
|$ 64,812.00
|Ables, Larry
|Judicial Commission Magistrate
|$ 64,363.00
|Johnson, Patrick Shawn
|County Mayor's Office
|$ 64,091.70
|Carney, Jeffery
|Operations Manager at 911
|$ 64,067.12
|Floyd, Timothy
|Tech Service Manager at 911
|$ 64,067.12
|Brown, Monica T.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 63,580.86
|Wilson, William G.
|System Analyst
|$ 63,463.62
|Gaston, Alan E.
|System Analyst
|$ 63,359.49
|Hulgin, George E.
|Database Analyst
|$ 63,214.77
|Wright, Jo An M.
|Primary Care Clinic
|$ 63,031.57
|Butler, Gregory
|GIS Manager
|$ 62,971.03
|Garvich, Deborah W.
|Assistant to Chief of Staff
|$ 62,970.99
|Howe, David W.
|System Analyst
|$ 62,524.59
|Ebert, Alta Ruth
|Primary Care Clinic
|$ 62,470.82
|Parker, Edwin P.
|Real Property Manager
|$ 62,404.63
|Bernard, Ronald
|Information Services Manager
|$ 62,187.41
|Reavley, Earl A.
|Chief Field Services
|$ 62,162.94
|Brooks, Barry E.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 62,105.42
|Kreider, Diana M
|Sr. PHN
|$ 61,584.25
|Hamby, Denise C.
|Senior Auditor
|$ 61,441.50
|Guinn, Karen Cavin
|Sr. PHN
|$ 61,204.18
|Standifer, Oliver T.
|Corrections Superintendent
|$ 61,098.20
|Ellis, Jackson
|Financial Manager
|$ 60,980.14
|Clark, Lenda R.
|Detective LT
|$ 60,745.74
|Dawn, Gary F.
|Elected Official's Office
|$ 60,554.47
|Garrison, Donna L.
|Comp/Benefits Manager
|$ 60,313.87
|Needham, Donna B.
|Sr. PHN
|$ 60,222.51
|Prosterman, Louis
|Development Supervisor
|$ 60,214.72
|Swope, John H.
|Corrections Captain
|$ 60,195.20
Employee Name Job Name Rate
|Scales, Jimmy V.
|Superintendent
|$ 202,274.70
|Smith, Fred R.
|Deputy Superintendent
|$ 108,315.44
|Swoffard, Raymond W
|Deputy Superintendent
|$ 108,315.44
|Warren, Ava E.
|Associate Supt - SEC
|$ 108,209.78
|Kelly, William K.
|Dir Accountability & Test
|$ 107,630.76
|Atkins, Connie C.
|Asst. Supt. - Human Resources
|$ 104,217.22
|Kranz, Thomas E.
|Chief Financial Officer
|$ 104,217.22
|Waters, James G.
|Asst. Supt. - Maint & Oper
|$ 104,217.22
|Langston, Carol
|Director
|$ 102,773.70
|Lott, Marvin
|Director
|$ 101,932.18
|Swanson, Susan
|Director
|$ 101,553.52
|McConnell, Thomas C.
|JROTC Dir of Army Instruction
|$ 100,836.84
|Jordan, Christie
|Director - Finance/Purchasing
|$ 99,533.16
|Phillips, Lucile S.
|Director
|$ 99,533.16
|McDade, Jeffrey
|Principal
|$ 98,832.76
|Morgan, Gail C.
|Director
|$ 96,983.50
|Benford, Brenda L.
|Director
|$ 95,575.44
|Sharpe, Robert R.
|Director
|$ 94,591.24
|Rash, Leon A.
|Director, Finance/Purchasing
|$ 94,263.90
|Smith, Deborah B.
|Principal
|$ 93,268.24
|Barker, Martha J.
|Director, Extended Services
|$ 93,100.66
|Smith, H. Briggs
|Director, Vocational Education
|$ 92,251.34
|Colbert Jr, James
|Area Superintendent
|$ 92,130.86
|Abernathy, Margaret S.
|Director, Secondary Education
|$ 91,936.74
|Riddle, Karla B.
|Director
|$ 91,772.94
|Dantzler, Pamela T.
|Principal
|$ 91,675.48
|Joynes, Charles E.
|Principal
|$ 91,675.48
|Stewart, Stacy E.
|Director, Human Resources
|$ 91,666.34
|Goss, Carol H.
|Principal
|$ 91,245.44
|Bean, Mark R.
|Principal
|$ 90,480.78
|Copp, Robin M.
|Principal
|$ 89,501.10
|Walter, Harry R.
|Principal
|$ 89,490.96
|Chuy, Brenda G.
|Principal
|$ 89,330.80
|Gravitte, Eddie L.
|Principal
|$ 88,856.04
|Kuehn, Gary W.
|Principal
|$ 88,663.38
|Coulter, Curtis N.
|Director - Information Services
|$ 88,625.38
|Maynard, John L.
|Principal
|$ 88,059.66
|Jordan, Barbara
|Principal
|$ 87,586.20
|Kangles, Ismahen K.
|Adm on Special Assignment
|$ 85,874.36
|Alford, Robert S.
|Principal
|$ 85,801.56
|Hughes, Ronald L.
|Principal
|$ 85,664.54
|Hixson, Janice
|Director Human Resources
|$ 85,442.20
|Solovey, Judith D.
|Assistant Principal
|$ 85,403.50
|Barnwell, Sandra A.
|Principal
|$ 85,049.64
|Stewart, John C.
|Principal
|$ 85,049.64
|Curtis, Martha L
|Director Human Resources
|$ 85,044.66
|King, Ronald F.
|Principal
|$ 84,950.06
|Robinson, Steven S.
|Principal
|$ 84,948.76
|Roddy, Stacey M
|Director
|$ 83,974.76
|Fernandez, Ralph J.
|Principal
|$ 83,959.98
|O'Brien, Kathryn V.
|Principal
|$ 83,921.76
|Randolph, Aimee D.
|Principal
|$ 83,539.30
|Legg, Julie A.
|Director
|$ 83,240.04
|Barker, Kenneth
|Principal
|$ 82,963.66
|Day, Karen M.
|Principal
|$ 82,469.92
|Peck, Ronald W.
|Principal
|$ 82,200.82
|Elder, Natalie S.
|Principal
|$ 82,188.86
|Watts, Sharon S.
|Principal
|$ 82,123.08
|Dees, Cynthia H.
|Asst Principal
|$ 82,112.94
|Weeks, Barbara E.
|Principal
|$ 82,092.40
|Christopher, Paul E.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 82,087.72
|Jackson, J. Todd
|Principal
|$ 82,068.48
|Jenno, Billie B.
|Principal
|$ , ; 81,901.30
|Williams, Margo M.
|Principal
|$ 81,901.30
|Randolph, Sheryl K.
|Director, Student Services
|$ 81,811.04
|Hixson, Susan H.
|Principal
|$ 81,546.92
|Jung, Wendy A.
|Principal
|$ 81,426.02
|Enicks IV, William H.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 81,374.80
|Stewart, Bryan K.
|Principal
|$ 81,317.34
|Gossett, Paula M.
|Principal
|$ 81,148.86
|Levine, Jill K.
|Principal
|$ 81,026.66
|Hinton, Stephanie W.
|Principal
|$ 80,838.42
|Eiselstein, Thomas M.
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,797.34
|Hargrove, Julius L.
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,797.34
|James, Gary
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,797.34
|Jarvis, James R.
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,797.34
|Rushworth, Derrick G.
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,797.34
|Knox, Rodney F.
|Asst Principal
|$ 80,719.08
|Baker, Emily
|Principal
|$ 80,455.96
|Brown, Valerie J.
|Principal
|$ 80,321.28
|Coulter, Benjamin L.
|Supervisor - Transportation
|$ 80,208.70
|Kinsey, Patricia C.
|Programmer
|$ 80,208.70
|Seay, Brian D.
|Programmer
|$ 80,208.70
|Jerardi, Sandra A.
|Principal
|$ 80,129.92
|Mills, Lee Ann W
|Principal
|$ 80,109.38
|Brittingham, Robert H.
|Asst Principal
|$ 79,977.82
|Evans, Ray C.
|Principal
|$ 79,815.32
|Clark, Danielle
|Director III - Communications
|$ 79,709.60
|Higdon, Vanessa D.
|Mgr - Exceptional Education
|$ 79,697.80
|Young, Marthel I
|Principal
|$ 79,257.10
|Lane, Patty S.
|Asst Principal
|$ 79,072.76
|Black, Joy D.
|Principal
|$ 78,752.70
|Kendrick, Willeata M.
|Mgr - Exceptional Education
|$ 78,727.74
|Coleman, Anita S.
|Principal
|$ 78,723.58
|Burgner, Paula H.
|Principal
|$ 78,684.58
|Hollis, Karen F.
|Principal
|$ 78,330.46
|Scarbrough, Krystal G.
|Principal
|$ 78,251.68
|Selvidge, Dennis N.
|Asst Principal
|$ 78,223.86
|Hargrove, Sharlene W.
|Asst Principal
|$ 78,069.42
|Thrower, Harold C.
|Mgr - Elec & Mech Main
|$ 78,068.04
|Burk, Lee Ann T
|Principal
|$ 78,030.68
|Gonter, Preston T
|Coordinator
|$ 77,878.84
|Kauffman, Alvena M.
|Coordinator
|$ 77,692.68
|Davidson, Charles A.
|Principal
|$ 77,608.44
|Blowe, Wilford C.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 77,545.52
|Faerber, Norma J.
|Principal
|$ 76,990.94
|Parris, Jamason R.
|Director
|$ 76,775.10
|Smith, Paul D.
|Principal
|$ 76,680.24
|Voss, Mary A.
|Mgr - Exceptional Education
|$ 76,312.34
|Leffew, Penny I.
|Principal
|$ 76,270.22
|Ashworth, Phillip C.
|Coordinator
|$ 76,220.30
|Delker, Mitzi H.
|Mgr - Exceptional Education
|$ 75,967.58
|Moore, Gloria S.
|Coordinator
|$ 75,697.58
|Lowery, Gary
|Asst Principal
|$ 75,940.02
|Reed, Nancy G.
|Coordinator
|$ 75,940.02
|Kerns, Leesa C.
|Principal
|$ 75,923.64
|Sims, Lee R.
|Asst Principal
|$ 75,808.98
|Hutsell, Sylvia H.
|Asst Principal
|$ 75,594.74
|Childs, Carolyn K.
|Dir - Child Nutrition
|$ 75,484.46
|Parker, Rawlin L.
|Asst Principal
|$ 75,463.70
|Johnson, Rodney
|Principal
|$ 75,069.80
|Couch, Christine C.
|Principal
|$ 75,000.12
|Ware, Leandrea C.
|Principal
|$ 74,972.30
|Grant, Cheri M.
|Coordinator
|$ 74,971.26
|Link, Lori S.
|Principal
|$ 74,950.46
|Pierce, John D.
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,904.96
|Stables, Garland C.
|JROTC Military Property
|$ 74,749.22
|Carrington, Sylvester L.
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,565.40
|Carroccio, Catherine M
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,560.20
|Lyons, Ronda P
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,560.20
|Rich, Sonja M
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,467.64
|Kelley, John W.
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,462.70
|Moss, Ronald
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,357.14
|Floyd, Daniel L.
|Architect Capital Main
|$ 74,357.14
|Lawrence, Katrina M
|Principal
|$ 74,257.56
|McKenna, Jean H.
|Coordinator
|$ 74,214.92
|Wages, Cynthia C.
|Asst Principal
|$ 74,214.92
|White, Ruth G.
|Principal
|$ 74,213.88
|Harper, Visa V.
|Principal
|$ 73,976.24
|Fain, William L.
|Principal
|$ 73,763.30
|Rodriguez, Terri B
|Coordinator
|$ 73,180.12
|Rogers, David J.
|Asst Principal
|$ 73,180.12
|Duke, Rachel M.
|Asst Principal
|$ 72,601.62
|Bagby, Gregory D.
|Principal
|$ 72,590.18
|Hamrick, George B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 72,213.70
|Boles, James D.
|Asst Principal
|$ 72,187.70
|Bone, Johnnie B
|Asst Principal
|$ 71,663.80
|Storey, David S.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 71,475.04
|Johnson, Andrea P.
|Coordinator
|$ 71,147.18
|Smith, Marilyn L.
|Educational Diagnostician
|$ 70,815.68
|Nebben, Mechaele K
|Coordinator
|$ 70,774.86
|Huskey, Lisa A.
|Asst Principal
|$ 70,625.10
|Higgins, Gregory A.
|Supervisor - Maintenance
|$ 70,580.66
|Smith, Ronald
|Mgr - Building & Grounds Main
|$ 70,580.66
|Anderson, Maria B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 70,551.00
|Glenn, Karen S.
|Director
|$ 70,237.44
|Taylor, Alisan Brown
|Asst Principal
|$ 69,687.28
|Beck, Maryo C
|Principal
|$ 69,662.58
|Eller, Brentley
|Principal
|$ 69,579.64
|Fairchild, Timothy S.
|Asst Principal
|$ 69,325.10
|Parker, Neelie B.
|Principal
|$ 69,229.42
|Rehrer, Mark E.
|JROTC Operations NCO
|$ 69,149.52
|Lancaster, Joyce E.
|Asst Principal
|$ 69,140.24
|Shrum, Kirk
|Principal
|$ 69,073.16
|Dodds, Sharon T.
|Asst Principal
|$ 68,910.14
|Daniel, Angela M.
|Coordinator - Instruction
|$ 68,863.34
|Drake, Marsha J.
|Principal
|$ 68,718.78
|Reynolds, Jane J.
|Asst Principal
|$ 68,675.10
|Carson, Elaine H.
|VS-Course Developer/Trainer
|$ 68,594.76
|Johnson, Pamela M.
|VS-Course Developer/Trainer
|$ 68,594.76
|Anderson, Debra C.
|Asst Principal
|$ 68,157.18
|Witt, Jeremy J.
|Capital Maintenance - Mgr
|$ 68,084.56
|Oliver, Wendy L
|Coordinator
|$ 67,894.54
|Brock, Regina L
|Asst Principal
|$ 67,686.06
|Monroe, Bonza L.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 67,507.44
|Scott, Janice L.
|Asst Principal
|$ 67,380.04
|Cooper, Christopher M.
|VS-Course Developer/Trainer
|$ 67,363.40
|Perdue, Stephen J.
|Asst Principal
|$ 67,204.54
|Muncie, John C.
|JROTC Navy Instructor
|$ 66,880.44
|Harwood, David Shane
|Principal
|$ 66,659.84
|Guffey, D. Lisa A.
|Teacher
|$ 66,247.48
|Cooper, Joseph B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 66,169.74
|Shepherd, Barbara G.
|Asst Principal
|$ 65,971.62
|Sorrels, Crystal E
|Asst Principal
|$ 65,954.46
|Robertson, Justin L.
|Principal
|$ 65,952.12
|Wilkey, Gregory
|Asst Principal
|$ 65,673.40
|Askins, Angelia D.
|Principal
|$ 65,679.64
|Coplon, Deborah G.
|Asst Principal
|$ 65,673.40
|Ward, Robert V.
|JROTC Senior Army Instructor
|$ 65,456.04
|McPherson, Timothy R
|Mgr - Payroll & Special Projects
|$ 65,314.34
|Blackwell, Pamela M.
|Educational Diagnostician
|$ 65,104.78
|Harris, Linda P.
|Teacher
|$ 65,104.78
|Kennedy, Ann W.
|Teacher
|$ 65,104.78
|Reese, Jill A.
|Teacher
|$ 65,104.78
|Smith, Sandra N.
|Teacher
|$ 65,104.78
|Stott, Condra S.
|Teacher
|$ 65,104.78
|Hutton, Rose A.
|Audiologist
|$ 64,724.66
|Smith, Mark J.
|Asst Principal
|$ 64,574.38
|Ballard, Michael S.
|Teacher
|$ 64,487.80
|Reynolds, C. Donald
|Manager, Accounting
|$ 64,301.90
|Bolick, Lea Ann B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 64,105.86
|Gravitte, Katrina D.
|Asst Principal
|$ 64,105.60
|Arnold, Thomas M.
|Principal
|$ 63,882.00
|Anderson, Vicki B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 63,775.40
|Lewis, George D.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 63,663.60
|Crabtree, Debra C.
|Coordinator
|$ 63,605.62
|Gamble, Delane O.
|Teacher
|$ 63,581.96
|Vaccaro, Leslie W.
|Teacher
|$ 63,581.96
|Carson, Lakesha M.
|Asst Principal
|$ 63,539.32
|Thorne, Danna Anderson
|Principal
|$ 62,836.54
|Tibbs, Lakweshia J.
|Coordinator - Community Service
|$ 62,569.52
|Robertson, Kathy J.
|Teacher
|$ 62,440.56
|Maida, James
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 62,436.92
|Vandergriff, Perry D.
|Teacher
|$ 62,403.38
|Elliott, Rachel K.
|Manager, Accounting
|$ 62,277.02
|Lyons, Irene C.
|Supervisor - Employee Benefits
|$ 62,277.02
|Harris, Kendra D.
|Asst Principal
|$ 62,245.30
|Brown, Zacery B.
|Asst Principal
|$ 62,225.54
|Woodham, John M.
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 62,173.54
|Coleman, Becky W.
|Principal
|$ 62,162.10
|Cramer, Ronnie H.
|Programmer
|$ 61,894.56
|Kinnaman, William J.
|Programmer
|$ 61,647.04
|Dean, Paul E.
|JROTC Senior Army Instructor
|$ 61,330.94
|Carpenter, David L.
|Asst Principal
|$ 61,094.80
|Bell, Randall E.
|Asst Principal
|$ 61,021.22
|Hill, Tracey L.
|Teacher
|$ 60,943.74
|Rogers, Sheryl D.
|Mgr - School Health Prog
|$ 60,859.50
|Easterly, Chrissy M.
|Asst Principal
|$ 60,830.90
|Gale, David C.
|VS-Course Developer/Trainer
|$ 60,790.86
|Spates, Jennifer R.
|Asst Principal
|$ 60,772.92
|Smith, Margaret M.
|Guidance Counselor
|$ 60,667.10
|Velez-Wampl, Karl L
|JROTC Instructor
|$ 60,227.44
|Johnson, Stacy D
|Asst Principal
|$ 60,219.64
|Cliché, Russell
|Coordinator
|$ 60,000.00
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.