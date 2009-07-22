Local Government Salaries Revealed

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Open Records Law makes the salaries of government employees part of the public record. Friday marks the beginning of a new minimum wage and one day after County Mayor Claude Ramsey announced a pay freeze for county employees. Because of widespread budget challenges, Channel 3 Eyewitness News requested salary information for the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Department of Education employees since those three entities control a large portion of taxpayer-funded salaries. According to simplyhired.com the median income for a citizen in the City of Chattanooga is $33,593. We wanted to know which government employees earn approximately twice that median income. Our list includes those who earn more than $60,000 per year.

City of Chattanooga

Employee Name Job Name Salary Rate Paty, Sherry B City Judge $149,175.60 Bean, Russell J City Judge $149,175.60 Littlefield, Ronald C Mayor $146,607.00 Madison, Daisy W Administrator City Finance Officer $124,812.00 Johnson, Dan Chief of Staff $119,709.00 Cooper, Freeman Jr Police Chief $116,822.41 Parker, Randall Lee Fire Chief $114,868.00 Leach, Steven C Administrator Public Works $111,617.59 Turner, Bernadine W Administrator Human Services $111,535.33 Kelley, Donna R Administrator Personnel $111,535.33 Johnson, Beverly P Administrator Neighborhood Services $111,070.44 Zehnder, Lawrence Arthur Administrator Parks & Recreation $108,461.39 Keil, Mark J Chief Information Officer $108,077.06 Colby, Robert H Director Air Pollution $107,547.27 McMahan, Michael Alan City Attorney $105,765.10 Crutchfield, Margie N Administrator EAC $103,452.40 Bennett, Barry M Executive Director $103,407.21 Stewart, Jerry Wayne Director Waste Resources $99,573.48 Norris, Donald L Deputy Administrator Public Works $98,062.90 Page, Paul R Director Gen Svcs Admin $95,594.42 Van Winkle, John W City Traffic Engineer $93,134.14 Ebersole, Anita H Deputy to the Mayor $92,881.86 Ginn, Donna S Head Start EHS Director $91,525.53 Rawlston, Mark S Deputy Police Chief $91,352.09 Sewell, Stanley L Director Internal Audit $90,500.45 Hundt, Karen Ann Director Design Center $89,164.88 DuBose, Susan C Deputy Administrator Personnel $88,662.51 Payne, William C City Engineer $88,476.93 Haley, Vickie C Deputy Administrator Finance $86,903.07 Templeton, James H Director City Wide Services $86,392.84 Hilbert, Gary B Director Codes and Inspection $86,392.84 Smart, Brian H Manager Financial Operations $85,928.80 Cannella, Alice L Plant Superintendent $85,620.35 Kitchen, Fredia Forshee Budget Officer $84,553.56 Clapp, David F Director Library $84,423.08 Sammons, Anthony Onslow Deputy Administrator Neigh Serv $83,120.89 Chapman, Alton M Director Faith Bsed Comptsh $82,997.40 O'Neal, Carol K Clerk to Council $82,367.56 Maffett, Stanley Caldwell Assistant Police Chief $81,452.63 Williams, Michael David Assistant Police Chief $81,452.63 Flint, Kelvin L Deputy Fire Chief $80,445.34 Cosley, Beverly J. Director Multi Affairs $80,000.00 Dodd, Bobby H Assistant Police Chief $79,983.93 Lowery, Jana B Manager Application Services $79,423.37 Stubbs, Geneva Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $78,821.39 Faulkner, Steven E Manager IT Support Services $78,409.42 Wells, Bettye Jo Telecommunications Manager $77,644.45 Reksten, Errol L Manager APC Engineering $77,575.03 Burns, Lawrence F III Management Analyst $77,481.08 Simmons, Priscilla C Accounting Manager $77,194.76 Lee, Yuen Director Research and Infor $77,194.76 Settles, Gene D Manager Purchasing $75,652.11 Green, Madeline Wieczorek Director Risk Mang & Insurance $74,922.62 Soriano, Ariel Patrick Engineering Manager $74,242.85 Wall, John E Assistant City Traffic Engineer $74,020.29 Malone, Denny L Jr Assistant City Engineer $73,302.85 Hutsell, Sherry L Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $73,230.40 Saylors, Bobby Ray Director Parks $73,105.46 Gober, Sandra H Manager Community Development $72,747.10 Nason, Nancy Elaine IT Business Project Analyst $72,016.01 Smith, Diedra L IT Business Project Analyst $72,016.01 Ling, Annie L IT Business Project Analyst $72,000.00 Kiesche, Brian Stanley Manager Fleet $71,663.00 Santos, David Systems & Database Spec 2 $71,663.00 Keown, Mary P City Treasurer $71,114.33 Haynes, Gregory L Director Development $71,114.33 Pruitt, Tommie Deputy Administrator Human Serv $71,101.68 James, Susan Joey Multi Disciplinary Team Mgr $70,388.99 Thompson, Sara P Community Partnership Team Mgr $69,710.85 Haney, James Craig Fire Marshal $68,579.00 Tinker, Le Ann M IT Business Project Analyst $68,310.00 Lonas, Carl Stephan Jr. Manager Network $68,000.00 Curtis, Keith Isaac Manager Storm Water $67,727.08 Minkara, Mounir Yehia Manager Storm Water $67,726.99 Neely, James A Jr Plant Maintenance Supervisor $66,993.02 Hyde, Charles E III Municipal Forester $66,486.70 Garner, Bruce E Public Relations Coordinator 2 $65,943.00 Helms, Mary M Librarian Head $65,702.00 Kreischer, Barbara W Librarian Head $65,702.00 Sewell, Fred R Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00 Jacks, Randy L Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00 Moore, James Mack Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00 Adams, James Christopher Assistant Fire Chief $65,350.00 Knox, William Mitchell Fire Battalion Chief $65,178.76 Boyd, Tony L Assistant Director CWS Oper $64,966.52 Snyder, Jeannie M Police Captain $64,544.48 Francis, Jeffrey L Police Captain $64,544.48 Tate, Edward D Engineering Manager $64,491.02 Goduco, Preciosa G Accountant 2 $64,320.45 White, Simone M Management Budget Analyst 2 $64,320.45 Hooper, Arnold H Manager Electronics Comm $64,032.70 Thornton, Juliette R Assistant Manager Community Dev $64,026.15 Kitchen, Kenneth A Programmer 2 $63,800.00 Grier, Malcolm D Manager Sewer Construction $63,720.35 Frazier, J Alan Engineer 2 $63,690.26 Jackson, Gary W Construction Program Supervisor $63,690.26 Kelley, Judy A Librarian Head $63,215.15 Ray, Randall Eugene Management Budget Analyst 1 $63,079.95 Shields, Ruben Winston Jr Fire Battalion Chief $62,873.64 Taylor, Edward N Jr Golf Course Director $62,791.30 Arnold, Tracy L Police Captain $62,389.60 Mathis, Michael Darwin Police Captain $62,389.60 Neblette, William Kenneth Police Captain $62,389.60 Kennedy, Thomas B Police Captain $62,389.60 Blaine, Susan Schrader Police Captain $62,389.60 Dunn, Randy W Police Captain $62,389.60 Prichard, Artie L Deputy Purchasing Agent $61,948.60 Culver, Lisa Dianne Internal Auditor 2 $61,948.60 Ford, John D Fiscal Data Systems Manager $61,821.74 Rucker, Dallas Y Jr Building Official $61,526.75 Johnston, Eva Mae Assistant Director Library Extn $61,420.00 Roberts, Ricky W Fleet Maintenance Shop Supv $61,392.94 McGee, Robert P Fiscal Analyst $61,392.86 Mikel, Debra Kay Manager IT Public Works $61,253.00 Gardner, Brad C Manager Codes & Neighbor Relations $60,917.00 Smith, Jean Posely Compensation Mgt Analyst $60,917.00 Biggs, Ben B Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00 Dixon, Robert T Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00 Wilkes, James M Jr Fire Battalion Chief $60,756.00 Hutsell, Richard D Jr Chief Zoning and Sign Insp $60,655.41 Patrick, Michael C Waste Resources Sys Engineer $60,098.73 Beeland, Richard Joe Director Media Relations $60,000.00

Hamilton County

Employee Name Job Name Rate

King, Frank Medical Examiner $ 195,023.87 Bales, David E. Session Judge $ 148,524.00 Durby, Ronald W. Session Judge $ 148,524.00 Moon, Robert L. Session Judge $ 148,524.00 Sell, Christine M. Session Judge $ 148,524.00 Shattuck, Clarence Session Judge $ 148,524.00 Bailey, Suzanne Juvenile Judge $ 148,524.00 Ramsey, Claude T. County Mayor $ 146,607.45 Metcalfe, James K. Forensic Pathologist $ 144,046.78 Taylor, Rheubin County Attorney $ 143,099.04 Alday, Carol J. Chief of Staff $ 142,116.05 McGriff, Billy W. County Auditor $ 125,655.31 Wright, Louis S. Administrator of Finance $ 124,884.31 Moyer, Karen M. County Physician $ 124,445.46 Morris, Brent S. County Physician $ 122,763.64 Barnes, Rebekah G. Administrator Health $ 115,044.51 Schoolfield, Scott M. Administrator of Human Services $ 114,406.05 Wade, Daniel T. Administrator of Public Works $ 113,938.89 Hammond, James W. Sheriff $ 110,848.92 Albright, Raymond Chris Juvenile Court Administrator $ 110,296.00 Kiser, Albert C. Asst Administrator of Finance $ 107,828.44 Bennett, William C. Assessor of Property $ 106,771.62 Kurrelmeirlee, K. Shawn County Mayor's Office $ 101,433.12 Lowe, Charlotte A. Pharmacist $ 100,772.31 Knowles, William F. County Clerk $ 100,771.60 Bearden, Pamela J. Register of Deeds $ 100,771.60 Levi, Carl. E. Trustee $ 100,771.60 Swafford, Ronald E. Juvenile Court Clerk $ 100,771.60 Tidwell, Gwen R. Criminal Court Clerk $ 100,771.60 Brouner, Lee H. Assistant County Auditor $ 100,540.59 Thomas, Charles A. Dentist Manager $ 98,886.79 Turner, Brian D. Director of ITS $ 95,074.90 Stuermer, John S. Executive Director at 911 $ 92,788.02 Hunter, Rebecca R. Director of Human Resources $ 92,688.93 Cowan, Michael L. Dentist $ 92,448.41 Knowles, Claude P. Election Commission $ 92,296.00 Schilling, Nancy L. Dentist $ 91,230.50 Norton, David W. Sr. Trial Attorney $ 90,548.69 Rollins, Debra K. Elected Official's Office $ 90,187.07 Camp, Edna M. Criminal Court Clerk's Office $ 89,774.34 Rumfelt, Roy Elected Official's Office $ 89,758.63 Naik, Bijal V. Dentist $ 88,317.00 Gattis, James R. Elected Official's Office $ 87,567.09 Branum, William Allen Chief Deputy $ 87,000.00 Griffin, Robert M. Criminal Court Clerk's Office $ 86,031.46 Leamon, Todd E. Director of Engineering $ 84,341.81 Grimes, Cleveland Director of WWTA $ 83,889.75 Burke, Tammy Director Clinic $ 83,261.74 Patton, Dawn M. Assistant Trustee $ 82,778.57 Knowles, William F. Elected Official's Office $ 82,181.00 Andrews, Timothy R. County Mayor's Office $ 81,784.21 Saieed, Daniel R. Director of Development $ 81,729.95 Southerland, Mary Neill Assistant County Attorney $ 81,434.00 Austin, Harold Director of Highway $ 80,968.54 Walker, Katherine K. Director of Accounting $ 80,160.56 Harrison, Mark C. Project Engineer Manager $ 80,000.00 Owens, Stephen Bruce Juvenile Court Referee $ 79,467.26 McKinney, Bart F. Applications Development Mgr $ 78,564.55 Stoll, William H. Risk Manager $ 78,564.28 Bedwell, Susan L. Elected Official's Office $ 77,960.92 Smith, Martishia D. Director Administrative Service $ 77,409.36 Lillard, Jasper W. Director of Maintenance $ 77,057.89 McDougal, William Troy Juvenile Court Referee $ 76,203.28 Priddy, Ronnie B. Director of Parks and Recreation $ 75,799.93 Payne, Barbara H. Director of Corrections $ 75,762.38 Allen, Donald L. Director Emergency Services $ 75,671.32 Ulmer, William D. Director of Community Health $ 75,026.37 Blankenship, Thomas K. Director of Purchasing $ 74,961.80 Campbell, John C. Elected Official's Office $ 74,845.35 Mairs, Samuel G. Court Director $ 73,549.04 Johnson, James F. Elected Official's Office $ 73,385.62 Holloway, Nancy Sue Elected Official's Office $ 72,671.71 Petty, Dianne G Elected Official's Office $ 72,594.01 Andrews, Emma Juvenile Court Referee $ 72,187.96 Clark, Kathy J. Juvenile Court Referee $ 72,187.96 Deakins, Bonnie Starr Dir. of Environmental Services $ 71,799.47 Gott, Thomas C. Juvenile Court Referee $ 71,489.91 Rucci, Thomas L. Director of Case Management $ 70,718.00 Lenoir, George B. Court Director $ 70,669.00 Sivley, Susan L. Elected Official's Office $ 70,627.92 Mullis-Morgan, Charlotte Election Commission $ 70,411.38 Harris, Misty Juvenile Court Referee $ 70,000.00 Byrd, Judith C. Director of Social Services $ 69,855.44 Payne, Calvin Patton Director of Building $ 69,294.79 Agan, John Anthony Engineer Manager $ 69,001.81 Holcomb, Susan M. Telecommunications Manager $ 68,690.27 Moore, Larry B. Lead System Programmer $ 68,115.24 Hamilton, Vaughn R. Network Manager $ 68,000.00 Wilkerson, Kenneth L. Chief EMS $ 67,696.48 Longshore, Leslie A. District Attorney's Office $ 67,524.00 Alford, Domina Manager of Accounting $ 67,518.93 Clark, Leslie A. Health System Manager $ 67,500.16 Davis, Deborah J. Budget Manager $ 67,481.53 Gerstie, Netti J. Sr. PHN $ 66,887.70 Bennett, Gene A. Director Support Services $ 66,855.48 Gorman, Donald A. Director of Administration $ 66,855.48 Parson, Ronald R. Deputy Chief Liaison $ 66,855.48 Shockley, Richard E. Deputy Chief Corrections $ 66,855.48 Wright, Tommie D. Superintendent of Corrections $ 66,453.58 Ogden, Michael G. ITS Position Manager $ 66,450.75 Hall, Charles W, Medical Investigator $ 66,043.75 Hughes, Arlene Assistant to County Mayor $ 65,590.66 Murphy, David Bryan System Analyst Supervisor $ 64,828.23 Beavers, Rachel W. District Attorney's Office $ 64,812.00 Ables, Larry Judicial Commission Magistrate $ 64,363.00 Johnson, Patrick Shawn County Mayor's Office $ 64,091.70 Carney, Jeffery Operations Manager at 911 $ 64,067.12 Floyd, Timothy Tech Service Manager at 911 $ 64,067.12 Brown, Monica T. Elected Official's Office $ 63,580.86 Wilson, William G. System Analyst $ 63,463.62 Gaston, Alan E. System Analyst $ 63,359.49 Hulgin, George E. Database Analyst $ 63,214.77 Wright, Jo An M. Primary Care Clinic $ 63,031.57 Butler, Gregory GIS Manager $ 62,971.03 Garvich, Deborah W. Assistant to Chief of Staff $ 62,970.99 Howe, David W. System Analyst $ 62,524.59 Ebert, Alta Ruth Primary Care Clinic $ 62,470.82 Parker, Edwin P. Real Property Manager $ 62,404.63 Bernard, Ronald Information Services Manager $ 62,187.41 Reavley, Earl A. Chief Field Services $ 62,162.94 Brooks, Barry E. Elected Official's Office $ 62,105.42 Kreider, Diana M Sr. PHN $ 61,584.25 Hamby, Denise C. Senior Auditor $ 61,441.50 Guinn, Karen Cavin Sr. PHN $ 61,204.18 Standifer, Oliver T. Corrections Superintendent $ 61,098.20 Ellis, Jackson Financial Manager $ 60,980.14 Clark, Lenda R. Detective LT $ 60,745.74 Dawn, Gary F. Elected Official's Office $ 60,554.47 Garrison, Donna L. Comp/Benefits Manager $ 60,313.87 Needham, Donna B. Sr. PHN $ 60,222.51 Prosterman, Louis Development Supervisor $ 60,214.72 Swope, John H. Corrections Captain $ 60,195.20

Hamilton County Schools

Employee Name Job Name Rate